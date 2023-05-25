A recent controversy has erupted in the world of webtoons, as a South Korean artist has been accused of stealing artwork and designs from the popular manga and anime series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The artist, associated with Blue Line Studio, released a webtoon called The Knight King on Naver Webtoon, which has sparked outrage among readers due to its striking resemblance to Mushoku Tensei.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Allegations suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to trace and replicate the original artwork, leading to widespread condemnation from fans and concerns about the integrity of the industry.

The Knight King's troubling resemblance to Mushoku Tensei sparks outrage

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE A recent webtoon on Naver Webtoon called "The Knight King" by Blue line Studio released on May 22nd, has come under fire recently by readers as being suspected of tracing the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime by using AI. A recent webtoon on Naver Webtoon called "The Knight King" by Blue line Studio released on May 22nd, has come under fire recently by readers as being suspected of tracing the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime by using AI. https://t.co/OiT9Ob94Ai

The new webtoon series The Knight King came under scrutiny when fans noticed striking similarities between the lead character, Leon, and Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei. Not only did the characters bear a resemblance, but specific frames and scenes within the webtoon were identical to those found in the renowned manga series. Examples such as Redus looking out of a window for the first time and the character Han Ari closely resembling Eris from Mushoku Tensei reinforced suspicions of plagiarism.

In a surprising turn of events, the creators of The Knight King admitted to using AI to improve their artwork. They acknowledged that AI was used to make adjustments to their finished pieces but inadvertently led to the replication of Mushoku Tensei's designs. Recognizing their mistake, they swiftly reuploaded the webtoon without the AI-generated changes and issued a public apology for their actions.

The controversy surrounding The Knight King raises important questions about the use of AI in creative processes. While AI technology can be a powerful tool for artists, it also presents ethical challenges when it comes to originality and intellectual property. The incident has served as a wake-up call for the industry, prompting discussions about the boundaries of AI-assisted artwork and the need for stricter guidelines and regulations.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



news.nate.com/view/20230524n… The reaction has been universally negative so far having readers question why it's being allowed to stay up. It even went so far as to use seemingly use the likeness Groot from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as well The reaction has been universally negative so far having readers question why it's being allowed to stay up. It even went so far as to use seemingly use the likeness Groot from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as well news.nate.com/view/20230524n… https://t.co/nHo7Z5QmG5

The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing their disappointment and anger at the alleged theft of artwork and designs. The webtoon's unoriginality not only damages its reputation but also tarnishes the credibility of other webtoons in the industry, as readers question the authenticity and originality of their favorite works.

LIOR @LINO13967575 @Connor199821 @MangaMoguraRE Haha, this will not be the first time, nor the last time, Koreans have no respect for art @Connor199821 @MangaMoguraRE Haha, this will not be the first time, nor the last time, Koreans have no respect for art

HellshakePootis @Hellshakepootis @MangaMoguraRE To think people now were just cheap to hire artist while stay being a storyboard writer. @MangaMoguraRE To think people now were just cheap to hire artist while stay being a storyboard writer.

Moving forward, Blue Line Studio has pledged not to use AI for future chapters of The Knight King, assuring readers of their commitment to preserving the integrity of their work. However, the impact of this controversy on the webtoon and the studio's reputation remains to be seen, as fans continue to express their disappointment and demand greater accountability.

I have no enemies @C0nsoomer @MangaMoguraRE I cant speak on the AI thing but blatant rip offs like this, especially panel-for-panel ripoffs are very common in manhwa. @MangaMoguraRE I cant speak on the AI thing but blatant rip offs like this, especially panel-for-panel ripoffs are very common in manhwa.

The incident highlights the ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI in creative processes and calls for a reevaluation of industry standards and regulations. As the creators of The Knight King apologize and commit to avoiding AI in the future, the repercussions of this controversy will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the South Korean webtoon industry and its relationship with AI technology.

Poll : 0 votes