Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation unveils 6 new cast members

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the official website for the second season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation television anime series revealed six new cast members. All are set to make their debuts in the series' forthcoming second season, which will cover the Quagmire arc and will begin airing episodes this summer.

The series is a television anime adaptation of the original Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series, written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. There is also a manga adaptation written by Magonote and illustrated by Yuka Fujikawa. The former was first released in January 2014, while the latter premiered in May 2014.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime’s returning cast set to be joined by six newcomers

As mentioned above, the newly announced Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation cast members are set to debut in the series during the upcoming second season. More specifically, they’ll debut during the series’ Quagmire arc, which will comprise most of season 2’s runtime. The full joining cast list is as follows:

Haruka Shiraishi as Sara

Yu Kobayashi as Suzanne

Wataru Hatano as Timothy

Chiharu Sawashiro as Mimir

Itaru Yamamoto as Patris

Kousuke Toriumi as Soldat Heckler

The second season is set to premiere sometime in July 2023, with no formal release date having been announced as of this article’s writing. Apart from the six members mentioned above, the series will feature a returning cast from the first season. Staff-wise, the second season will see a mix of both returning staff and newcomers to the series.

Newcomers include Toshiya Ono, who is replacing Manabu Okamata (the previous director) as the series script supervisor. Sanae Shimada is the new character designer. While not technically a newcomer, Hiroki Hirano will be replacing Okamoto as the director of the series, which will still be produced by Studio Bind.

Returning staff includes Masakazu Miyake as the sole art director listed, as well as Makiko Doi as the solo color key artist listed. Other returning staff include the compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho, editor Akinori Mishima, sound director Kin Aketagawa, sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno, and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa.

The series follows an unnamed 34-year-old NEET who is hit by a truck and killed in an attempt to do something meaningful for once in his life. The man then reawakens in a baby’s body, realizing he’s been reincarnated into a fantastic world as Rudeus Greyrat. Fully embracing his new life and the apparent inherent skill it has with the world’s magic, he becomes determined to make something of his life in this new world.

