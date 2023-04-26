Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Where does the anime leave off in the light novel and manga

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of 2023. With the sequel being confirmed, fans eagerly await the return of Rudeus Greyrat. Despite the sequel being green-lit, no release date has been announced, which has kept the entire fandom on the edge of their seats.

During the Anime Japan 2023 event, taking it to Green Stage Day 2, the sequel received a release window of July 2023 with the reverse key visual from Sylphiette, aka Fitts, and the first official trailer.

Regardless of the confirmation, fans have been impatient about what comes next for Rudeus and how he will heal from Eris leaving him in the lurch.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has enough source material for season 2 and beyond

The first season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation covers the first six volumes of the original light novel series entirely. The last episode of Season 1 Part 2, “Wake Up and Take a Step,” corresponded with the final chapter of the light novel’s volume 6. Fans eager to learn about the events after the first season can read from the seventh volume.

In the manga adaptation by Yuka Fujikawa, the first season ended midway through chapter 26 of volume 5, “Tears and Regrets.” Fans can begin with chapter 26 in the manga to avoid confusion.

The manga adaptation of the series received a lot of criticism from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation fans as it omitted the most crucial part of the light novel’s storyline and didn’t adapt an entire volume, as per the readers.

The following volume of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation manga and the light novel will kick off the Adolescence Period event, which will eventually see Rudeus and others in their teenage years.

About Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Seven Seas, the English publisher of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series, describes the story as such:

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck!"

It continues:

"Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

As the new key visual promises, fans will see the protagonist and the other characters in their teenage years. As announced during the Anime Japan 2023 event, Tomokazu Sugita will be voicing the teenage Rudeus Greyrat, which utterly surprised fans, as the reputation of the voice actor precedes him.

Hiroki Hirano, who was the assistant director in the first season, will be replacing Manabu Okamoto in directing Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 at Studio Bind. As Okamoto was also handling the scripts for season 1, Toshiya Ono will be replacing him as the series script supervisor. Replacing Kazutaka Sugiyama, Sanae Shimada will be responsible for the character designs.

The rest of the staff members from the previous season will be returning for the sequel.

More details on the new cast members, plot, theme songs, and episode count are expected to be revealed ahead of the sequel’s release.

