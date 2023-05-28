Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead announces release date, streaming platforms revealed

The anime adaptation of Haro Aso’s dystopian comedy horror Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is announced to air on July 9, 2023, at 5 pm JST on MBS and TBS affiliated 28 syndications in Japan. The series will be available exclusively on Netflix and Hulu for international fans.

The official YouTube channel of SHOPRO made the announcement by dropping a short promo video featuring the opening and the ending theme songs for the series. KANA-BOOM will perform the opening theme song, Song of the Dead, while Shiyui will sing the ending theme song, Happiness of the Dead.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been added to the Summer 2023 anime lineup

Besides the release date, it has been announced that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will participate in the Chayamachi Oshi Festival, held at the Chayamachi area of Umeda, Osaka, on June 10 and 11 at 4:10 pm JST. Shuichiro Umeda and Tomori Kusunoki, the renowned VAs playing Akira Tendou and Shizuka Mikazuki, will be joining the event.

The official YouTube channel of MBS TV will livestream the event for fans of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead worldwide. More information, including the episode count and additional characters, as well as their cast members, can be expected to be unveiled during the event.

The official synopsis from the official website of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead reads as follows:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Kazuki Kawagoe, the renowned director behind several Beyblade franchises and the first two seasons of Komi Can’t Communicate, will be directing Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead at BUG Films studio with assistant director Hanako Ueda.

Hiroshi Seko will be penning the scripts. While Kii Tanaka will handle character designs, Junpei Fukuchi will be responsible for the designs of zombies. Lastly, Maiko Goda is in charge of the music selection, with Makoto Miyazaki composing the music.

