Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead reveals main cast for the anime adaptation

Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of the most awaited anime adaptations of 2023. The series follows the story of Akira Tendou, a former employee of the Black Company. After getting liberated from his miserable corporate life due to a zombie outbreak, Akira decides to fulfill his list of hundreds of things before becoming a zombie himself.

The anime adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was announced by Netflix during the Geeked Week Livestream event on June 7, 2022. The announcement didn’t reveal much besides dropping an exciting teaser, capturing the world of the anime perfectly.

Apart from that, the series' official website recently surprised fans by announcing the cast members for two of the primary characters and their character designs.

Shuuichiro Umeda and Tomori Kusunoki will voice Akira and Shizuka in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, respectively

Shuuichiro Umeda will be playing Akira Tendou in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Akira is the 24-year-old protagonist of the series, who is described to be working as a “living corpse” at a corporate firm until a zombie pandemic gave him a second chance to live life to the fullest.

Umeda is an exceptional voice artist known for voicing Yuu Izumi in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Pochita in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog, and Sable in The Dawn of the Witch.

Meanwhile, Tomori Kusunoki will be voicing Shizuka Mikazuki, the 26-year-old girl who used to work at a foreign financial company. Shizuka is described as someone who prioritizes risk hedging and acting logically in every situation. Unlike Akira, Shizuka is all about “100 things to avoid to become a zombie,” as she only wants to survive the pandemic.

Tomori Kusunoki is one of the industry's most highly lauded voice artists who recently earned a lot of fame for playing Makima in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man. She is also renowned for voicing Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Karen Kohiruimaki in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and Setsuna Yuuki in Love Live!

The official synopsis and cast of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be released in July 2023. Hulu is the only platform announced to stream the series outside Japan. Here’s how the official website of the anime describes the plot (as per Google Translate):

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is being directed by Kazuki Kawagoe at Studio Bug Films alongside the assistant director Hanako Ueda. Hiroshi Seko is penning the scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music.

Aside from them, Kii Tanaka is in charge of character designs, while Junpei Fukuchi is responsible for designing zombies. Lastly, Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co. is producing the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

