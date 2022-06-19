Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 - Shikimori and Kamiya’s day of fun

As per the new schedule, fans had to wait for Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9 for a whole week, but it was worth the wait. Not only was the previous episode heartwarming, but it also became one of the most emotional episodes of the series to date.

Kamiya and Shikimori's heartfelt conversation was soothing, and fans hope to see them together pretty soon. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9, "Innocence and Clumsiness," surprisingly brought Shikimori and Kamiya together. This article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 "Innocence and Clumsiness" review

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 - Does Shikimori hate Inuzuka?

This episode was alright, it starts off with Inuzuka receiving an important message from Izumi since he was sick. It bothered Shikimori and it made Inuzuka wonder why she sees him as a rival. #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie - Episode 9 Thoughts:This episode was alright, it starts off with Inuzuka receiving an important message from Izumi since he was sick. It bothered Shikimori and it made Inuzuka wonder why she sees him as a rival. #Anime 💖 Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie - Episode 9 Thoughts:This episode was alright, it starts off with Inuzuka receiving an important message from Izumi since he was sick. It bothered Shikimori and it made Inuzuka wonder why she sees him as a rival. #Anime #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie https://t.co/tKEt1F7kuc

For some reason, it was apparent that Shikimori maintains a hostile disposition towards Inuzuka, which even Nekozaki and Hachimitsu noted to be true. According to Inuzuka’s theories, Shikimori sees the former as a rival who gets the most time to hang out with the latter’s boyfriend, Izumi.

When Shikimori heard that Izumi again got bedridden and asked Inuzuka for notes instead of her, she became jealous and gloomy. Later, Shikimori, out of the blue, asked Inuzuka if she could tag along with him to Izumi’s house, to which he agreed. While picking up some stuff for Izumi on the way, Shikimori accidentally addressed Inuzuka as “Nii-san” (elder brother), which confused them both.

Hachimitsu was tailing Shikimori and Inuzuka to know the reason behind Shikimori’s actions. Hachimitsu being the smartest person in the gang, proved that Shikimori unconsciously conflates Inuzuka with her own elder brother. Inuzuka was quite relieved that all Shikimori wanted from him was attention, and she didn’t hate him at all.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 - Shikimori, Nekozaki, and Kamiya’s unexpected adventure

Yuki Nagato Is Sweet and Pure (BLM) 🐝❤️❤️ @GainesUriel Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Episode 9: Shikimori, Kamiya, and Nekozaki spend the day together while the boys are sick as we're treated to a heartwarming moment between Kamiya and Nekozaki near the end and what a fantastic episode #ShikimoriWatch Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Episode 9: Shikimori, Kamiya, and Nekozaki spend the day together while the boys are sick as we're treated to a heartwarming moment between Kamiya and Nekozaki near the end and what a fantastic episode #ShikimoriWatch https://t.co/8zG3hPHRFW

Nekozaki and Shikimori were strolling down the mall, and all of a sudden, they crossed their paths with Kamiya in a book store. Nekozaki asked Kamiya to join her and Shikimori, to which she accepted. It was a big surprise to Nekozaki as Kamiya always used to turn down her offer of hanging out. Kamiya is a reclusive and aloof person who is always seen immersed between the pages of books.

It was unexpected, but Kamiya and Shikimori got along pretty well as if they had been friends for ages, which even came as a surprise to Nekozaki. Shikimori and Kamiya started playing games so they could give the other person whatever they won as a gesture of friendship, but soon they found out that they bombarded each other with many soft toys.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 - The amazing basketball duo

Nekozaki was surprised to see a basketball court outside the mall and wanted to play with Shikimori and Kamiya. Although the two strange girls claimed that the property was reserved, they later challenged the trio to a match. As the team's proportion was unbalanced, Nekozaki volunteered to become a referee.

Although it was the first time that Shikimori got to play basketball with Kamiya, their perfect conjunction in the game seemed like they had been playing together for years. The two strangers lost the match to Shikimori and Kamiya but ended things on a good note by getting their picture clicked together.

After they all went their separate ways, Nekozaki asked Kamiya what changed her, to which she stated that she wanted to keep that a secret. Kamiya even apologized to Nekozaki for her past aloof behavior. In the final moments of the episode, it seemed like Nekozaki had figured out that Kamiya used to like Izumi.

