Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: Shikimori’s cooking shocks Izumi

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie is one of the most anticipated slice-of-life rom-com animes of 2022. With its premiere on April 10, it won many hearts due to its intriguing storyline and fascinating characters.

The story features the titular protagonist Micchon Shikimori, who, apart from being the girlfriend of Yuu Izumi, is also his guardian angel.

In the fourth episode, it was shown that the Shikimori and gang were tussling over a perfect vacation spot. After Izuzuka and Nekozaki proposed the beach, Shikimori was illuminated with delight.

However, it was revealed that Izumi couldn’t stand extreme sun exposure, so they finally concluded that a river would be tremendous, and Izumi would also be able to enjoy it.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5, “Jolly Times at the River!” highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: The vacation begins

The episode kicked off by showing Shikmori being protective of Izumi. When she came to know that the latter couldn’t stand the heat, she bought him a straw hat so he wouldn’t get dizzy or faint.

The gang arrives at the river town to begin their adventurous vacation with utmost enthusiasm. They deserved this vacation as all of them worked hard on the exams.

Sal @slmarn_ Ended up watching that shikimori show,, and i kin this girl lol what a dream vacation Ended up watching that shikimori show,, and i kin this girl lol what a dream vacation https://t.co/GmHThzJoVb

After reaching the riverbank, bewitched by the scenery and the weather, Nekozaki and Inuzuka had a hard time suppressing their hunger, and they eagerly wanted to start the barbeque. The latter excitedly lifted a knife to cut some vegetables but got interrupted by Nekozaki.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: Izumi impresses everyone

Amidst their arguments, Izumi lifted the knife and was about to cut some onions, and this scared everyone around him. He had mastery over bad luck, and he and the blade should never go along. However, he amazed everyone with his knife skills, especially Shikimori.

Noil⭐️ @noil_anime



Ahh.

I wonder I was going to fall in love with Izumi when I saw Izumi was a surprisingly good cook.

He will definitely become best husband!



#Shikimori #shikimori_anime Shikimori's not Just a Cutie ep5Ahh.I wonder I was going to fall in love with Izumi when I saw Izumi was a surprisingly good cook.He will definitely become best husband! Shikimori's not Just a Cutie ep5Ahh.I wonder I was going to fall in love with Izumi when I saw Izumi was a surprisingly good cook.He will definitely become best husband!#Shikimori #shikimori_anime https://t.co/bO9BTXKeor

After watching Izumi’s household skills, Shikimori couldn’t stop herself as she too wanted to impress him with her cooking. She cooked Ajillo, a delicious Spanish garlic shrimp dish popularly known as gambas al Ajillo.

Although the dish indeed looked appealing and delicious, Izumi spitted it out immediately due to its highly unpleasant taste.

It was proven at the time that looks can be deceptive. Izumi didn’t want to make Shikimori’s efforts go in vain, so he continued eating. Apparently, Shikimori can’t cook, but she took an oath in front of Izumi that she’ll learn how to cook delicious meals.

Izumi brought smores for everyone that he made with his own hands.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: Izumi drowns in the river

After finishing their barbeque, the gang hits the river, where Shikimori stops Izumi and tells him that next time they should go together, without the others. Shikimori joined Nekozaki, Inuzuka, and Hachimatsu, but Izumi went missing.

Following the screams of a little girl, they find Izumi drowning in the river.

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ @SeaBreezeNerd Izumi notices a little girl being carried away by the river, so he helps her out. But in doing so he nearly drowns, luckily Shikimori comes in once again to save his life. #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie Izumi notices a little girl being carried away by the river, so he helps her out. But in doing so he nearly drowns, luckily Shikimori comes in once again to save his life. #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie https://t.co/nutiZj2R1m

After Izumi saved this little girl from drowning, he sprained his ankle and could not swim. Although Shikimori immediately saved his life, she was angry with him as he didn’t call her for help.

The little girl thanked Izumi by kissing him on his cheek, making Shikimori jealous.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: Izumi and Shikimori’s unusual kiss

DragonShinigami @RealHero93 #shikimori_anime I like this last part at the end of Shikimori sleeping on Izumi's shoulder. When Izumi falls asleep, Shikimori decides to let Izumi sleep on her shoulder. They really are a cute couple. I like this last part at the end of Shikimori sleeping on Izumi's shoulder. When Izumi falls asleep, Shikimori decides to let Izumi sleep on her shoulder. They really are a cute couple.😊 #shikimori_anime https://t.co/pSuMkkIiH1

The gang wanted to give their vacation a perfect ending by getting some ice cream. Izumi gave an indirect kiss to Shikimori by having a bite from her cone, but when Shikimori tried to do the same, Izumi’s entire cone was eaten by Inuzuka.

This infuriated Shikimori, and she took her revenge by eating Inuzuka’s cone.

After being so tired, they all fell asleep on the train back home, including Izumi. After seeing that he fell asleep leaning on Inuzuka, Shikimori moved Izumi’s head on her shoulders and gently patted him.

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5: Final thoughts

Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 Episode 5 showed how much Shikimori and Izumi care about each other. Even after the former’s dish was unpalatable, Izumi didn’t want to make her feel discouraged and continued eating regardless of its bad taste.

There is also much for Shikimori to learn about what is hazardous for Izumi. However, she will give her best and would become an amazing girlfriend that a guy can only dream of.

Edited by Ravi Iyer