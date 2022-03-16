Will Muzan be able to conquer the Sun in Demon Slayer Season 3?

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Muzan Kibutsuji is the major antagonist and the strongest being alive. Being the progenitor of demons who lived for over millennia, it becomes incontrovertible to question his capabilities.

Since Muzan is not an Omnipresent being, he created an organization called the 12 Demon Moons, consisting of powerful demons who act as his henchmen.

Despite being the unstoppable force of nature in Demon Slayer, Muzan is still incapable of conquering the Sun. Will Muzan be able to get immunity over the Sun in Season 3?

Will Muzan become immune to Sun in Demon Slayer Season 3

Muzan created demons while anticipating that one would be capable of gaining victory over the Sunlight so that he could later devour that demon to assimilate their powers. However, he is still not capable of finding that specific demon.

So in a way, he created a small army of powerful demons called the 12 Demon Moons consisting of 6 Upper-Rank Demons and 6 Lower-Rank Demons.

The Lower Six of the 12 Demon Moons have been personally annihilated by the creator for their incompetence, as Muzan mainly relies on the Upper Six for their strength and loyalty. Muzan, for the most part, assigns his demons to find out the whereabouts of the "Blue Spider Lily."

This is a rare flower that a doctor used to cure Muzan’s terminal illness back then when he was still human. This flower acted as a special ingredient in turning him into a demon. Muzan hopes that if he can find Blue Spider Lily, he will be immune to the Sun and can walk in broad daylight.

Paisen's Otaku Nonsense @JanTheMangaMan Ahhhh so finally Muzan's intentions are made clear and even gave me a breif origin story of how he came to be a demon. All super super interesting. Im getting so hyped for this! Ahhhh so finally Muzan's intentions are made clear and even gave me a breif origin story of how he came to be a demon. All super super interesting. Im getting so hyped for this! https://t.co/xF43gD47Pc

Moreover, instead of resorting to a single way, he is persistent in the search for an individual who he can turn into a demon hoping for them to be immune to the Sun.

There have been rumors that Muzan will gain victory over Sun in Season 3 of Demon Slayer. To be crystal clear, the only demon who could conquer the sun was Nezuko Kamado. She will be capable of walking in broad daylight, which fans will witness in Season 3.

peow @agerokhun Muzan is at his limit now, we should be happy right, but i can't shake off the bad feeling about Nezuko arriving there in this half human half demon state.. Dude what if Muzan tries to devour her to regain his strength? Since Gotouge likes to add sufferings so much.. I'm scared Muzan is at his limit now, we should be happy right, but i can't shake off the bad feeling about Nezuko arriving there in this half human half demon state.. Dude what if Muzan tries to devour her to regain his strength? Since Gotouge likes to add sufferings so much.. I'm scared😔 https://t.co/ld1kK3YVtq

Muzan’s attempt to devour Nezuko became futile as the Demon Slayer Corps prevented him from achieving his long-sought desire.

So, in conclusion, it looks like Muzan will never be able to conquer the Sun ever. Moreover, even if he manages to get near Nezuko to assimilate her powers, Tanjiro won’t just sit quietly behind and watch.

