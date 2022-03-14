Will Nezuko be immune to sunlight in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Nezuko is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. Fans are hyped for the upcoming season since it will not only feature Nezuko but will also adapt one of the best arcs in the series. The upcoming Swordsmith Village arc will feature a ton of action and have moments that show character development.

Some fans are wondering about Nezuko and what would happen to her during the course of the series. The anime-only fans are trying to understand if Nezuko will gain immunity to sunlight in the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko’s fate in Season 3 of the series

The upcoming arc of the series will be adapting the Swordsmith Village arc. This arc will feature two main fights that take place between the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and Upper Moon demons, Hantengu and Gyokko.

Mitsuri Kanroji, Tanjiro Kamado, Genya Shinazugawa, and Nezuko took on the Upper Moon 4 demon while Muichiro Tokito took on the Upper Moon 5. Hantengu was a strong opponent and gave a tough time to the demon hunters owing to his abilities. His Blood Demon Art allowed his emotions to be manifested in the physical form such that each emotion was a clone with unique abilities.

During the fight, he was able to hide his real body in one of the clones, which prolonged the fight by quite a bit. He was so strong that Mitsuri ended up activating her Demon Slayer Mark during the fight. However, towards the end of the fight, something interesting took place, which shocked the entire manga reader base and the characters present in the scene.

雷姐 @shoyoforme NEZUKOOOOOO UNDER THE SUNLIGHT NEZUKO SPOKE NEZUKOOOOOO UNDER THE SUNLIGHT NEZUKO SPOKE 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/cZkYxShIwR

Nezuko was about to die since she was exposed to the sun after the fight against Hantengu. She started feeling the effects of the sun which started to burn her skin. Tanjiro thought that his younger sister was about to die. To everyone’s surprise, she survived and later showed that she gained immunity to the sun.

Not only did she survive the effects of the sun, but she also spoke for the first time since she turned into a demon. She greeted her younger brother and said, “good morning.”

