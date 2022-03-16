10 most unexpected team-ups in Demon Slayer

The beauty of Demon Slayer is that, unlike most shonen anime and manga series, it relies a lot on teamwork for humans to kill demons. Humans are far weaker compared to demons and also have a low regeneration rate. This is why most fights involve teamwork.

That being said, there are a few cases that showed unlikely team-ups in the series. Let’s take a look at some of the instances that have taken place during the course of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Some of the most surprising team-ups in the series

1) Tanjiro and Nezuko

This was one of the strangest combinations that fans of Demon Slayer first witnessed. While Tanjiro resolved to save his younger sister and cure her illness, no one expected her to assist him during his missions.

She played an important role in multiple fights during the course of the series. She was vital during the fight against Gyutaro and Daki since she healed every single demon hunter who was about to succumb to injuries sustained from Gyutaro’s poison.

2) Tamayo and Tanjiro

Tamayo was the second demon in the series who decided to side with the Demon Slayer Corps and attempt to kill the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan. After Tanjiro’s brief encounter with the Demon King in Asakusa, Tamayo decided to help him.

However, he was quite unsure of what to expect since a demon was offering him help. After being ambushed by Susamaru, Tamayo and Tanjiro teamed up to take down the demons.

3) Genya and Tanjiro

Ever since the Final Selection, Genya seemed to be one of those characters who would never get along with anyone else in the series. Genya doesn’t appear in the series until the Swordsmith Village arc.

In the village, he came across Tanjiro and as expected, he wasn’t particularly pleased. However, when they were up against Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4, Genya and Tanjiro teamed up with Mitsuri in order to kill the demon. In the end, they succeeded in doing so.

4) Muichiro and Kotetsu

Muichiro Tokito and Kotetsu got off on the wrong foot when they first met. The latter refused to give Muichiro the key to Yoriichi Type Zero and the Mist Hashira did not take no for an answer. This caused a heated debate and Kotetsu certainly resented the Hashira.

However, when Muichiro was close to dying at the hands of Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5, Kotetsu mustered every ounce of courage he had and helped the swordsman release himself from the demon’s Blood Demon Art. No one expected this duo to fight together against Gyokko in the Swordsmith Village arc.

5) Enmu and the children

Enmu was the type of demon that fed on human fears and tricked them into helping him when needed. In the Mugen Train, he tricked young children into thinking that he would keep them alive and show them beautiful dreams if they helped him destroy the spiritual cores of the demon hunters.

It was quite astonishing to see that there were humans who were helping out a demon in his plans to kill the members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

6) Inosuke and Kanao

Inosuke Hashibira and Kanao Tsuyuri are polar opposites when it comes to character and even in the way they fight. Inosuke is raw, loud and extremely explosive in his fighting style, while Kanao is graceful and strong.

Given how Obanai and Mitsuri fought against a demon, fans expected Kanao and Tanjiro to fight another demon since they seemed to be romantically interested in each other. However, it was a satisfying fight and they prevailed in the battle against the Upper Moon 2, Doma.

7) Muichiro and Gyomei

Muichiro and Gyomei didn’t share much screen time together during the course of the series. However, the two teamed up in what is considered to be one of the best fights in Demon Slayer. Muichiro and Gyomei teamed up against the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo.

Muichiro is the most talented swordsman in the organization, while Gyomei is currently the strongest demon hunter around. The two, along with Sanemi and Genya, were able to take down Kokushibo during the Final Batlle arc.

