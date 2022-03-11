7 plot twists to expect in Demon Slayer Season 3

Fans are hyped as Demon Slayer confirmed the third season. Since it has entered the production stage, manga readers have been wondering what to expect in the upcoming season. Given how the series has adapted the manga chapters, it is unlikely that filler episodes will make their way into the anime.

The upcoming Swordsmith Village arc is considered one of the best among fans of the series and has plenty of entertainment to offer. Here are some plot twists that one can expect in the upcoming arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Interesting plot twists that one can expect in

Demon Slayer Season 3

1) Tanjiro cuts the head off Yoriichi Type Zero

Yoriichi Type Zero was an instrument used for training that was preserved by Kotetsu’s ancestors. This machine has 6 arms and is capable of 108 movements and is said to replicate the movements of a legendary swordsman.

Muichiro was able to take a few limbs off while training. However, one of the most surprising aspects of the series was the fact that Tanjiro was able to cut the head off which later revealed a certain object of great importance.

2) Sword reveal

Yoriichi's sword that Tanjiro retrieved by cutting Yoriichi Type Zero (image via Ufotable)

One of the most interesting developments in the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer is the object that falls out of Yoriichi Type Zero.

It was a Nichirin blade that was said to be at least 300 years old. It was later revealed that this sword belonged to one of the greatest swordsmen in the series and almost succeeded in killing Muzan all by himself. This sword belonged to Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the first person to develop Breathing Styles.

3) Genya cannot use concentration breathing

٠ @megumicult Biggest plot twist of kny was genya pulling out a mfing glock Biggest plot twist of kny was genya pulling out a mfing glock https://t.co/zRk9OSBaT7

It is quite uncommon to see a member of the Demon Slayer Corps who doesn’t use concentration breathing when engaging in combat. Most members incorporate this into their swordsmanship, which gives them enhanced abilities so they can cut the heads off the demons.

However, it was revealed that Genya doesn’t use concentration breathing and his weapon is a double barrel shotgun as seen in Chapter 10.

4) Genya eats demon flesh

Meti「神造魔人」 @MetiNTBG I really like the detail that Genya's Blood Demon Art doesn't even appear to be the roots directly, its the ability to copy anything he's eaten before and in his previous arc he ate Hantengu Hatred Roots so he copy and created them here I really like the detail that Genya's Blood Demon Art doesn't even appear to be the roots directly, its the ability to copy anything he's eaten before and in his previous arc he ate Hantengu Hatred Roots so he copy and created them here https://t.co/mrPLbDJKC4

In addition to his strange choice of weapon, Genya has another ability that is unique to him because of his blood. Genya Shinazugawa is capable of consuming the flesh of demons in order to gain temporary demonic abilities. He was able to eat Hantengu’s Hatred Roots and temporarily gained similar abilities.

5) Nezuko gains immunity to sunlight

This is yet another important development in the Demon Slayer series as Nezuko was about to die after the fight against Hantengu. To everyone’s surprise, she was burnt, but stood there with a smile.

She gained immunity to sunlight despite being a demon. She also said “good morning, brother” and spoke for the first time since she turned into a demon. This is one of the most anticipated scenes in the upcoming arc of the series.

6) Kotetsu playing a pivotal role during a fight

Kotetsu helping Muichiro (image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

From the start of the arc, it was established that Kotetsu wasn’t particularly gifted when it came to combat. However, he played an important role during a fight and quite possibly saved a life as well.

When Muichiro took on Gyokko, the demon almost drowned the Mist Hashira using his Blood Demon Art. However, Kotetsu mustered as much courage and power as he could, and freed Muichiro. This saved his life and Muichiro went on to defeat the Upper Moon 5 demon using his Mist Breathing.

7) Mitsuri and Muichiro activate their Demon Slayer Mark

shi @gojoism my personal favourite mitsuri’s hearts...such a cute tattoo idea my personal favourite mitsuri’s hearts...such a cute tattoo idea https://t.co/95FUXP9Qbk

Gyokko and Hantengu were two extremely strong demons. However, members of the Demon Slayer Corps prevailed and took the demons down without losing their lives.

The demons pushed Mitsuri and Muichiro to their limits, forcing them to activate their Demon Slayer Marks. However, once they did, the two overpowered the demons with ease. Muichiro killed Gyokko with his final form from Mist Breathing that he developed.

