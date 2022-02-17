8 characters who will be pivotal in Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been announced, and fans are excited as the upcoming arc is considered one of the best in the series. The upcoming arc will adapt the Swordsmith village arc, which consists of some top-tier fights and features a lot of plot development.

This article will look at some of the most essential characters in the upcoming arc.

Disclaimer: The following section contains major spoilers from the manga.

Important characters from the Swordsmith Village arc in

Demon Slayer

1) Tanjiro

Tanjiro will play an important role in the upcoming arc as he, Nezuko, Genya, and Mitsuri will fight against the Upper Moon 4 demon Hantengu. Tanjiro’s assistance is vital to ending the demon’s life and saving the people from the Swordsmith village.

2) Nezuko

Nezuko could have undergone the same transformation during the Entertainment District arc. However, Tanjiro asked her not to since swordsmiths were in the vicinity.

Nezuko attacked Hantengu when she got an opening. In this arc, Nezuko was able to show her immunity towards the sun and finally speak, which served as a major plot point in the Demon Slayer series.

3) Mitsuri

Mitsuri's sword is so lovely! Who has your favorite weapon in the Demon Slayer Corps?

The Love Hashira is one of the main characters in the upcoming arc as she takes on the Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu. Her physical strength is relatively high, owing to her muscle composition.

The Love Hashira activates her Demon Slayer Mark in the Swordsmith Village arc while fighting against Hantengu. Her contribution was essential in killing the demon.

4) Genya

happy birthday to genya and his badass and hilarious moments

Genya’s contribution was significant as his efforts in defeating the demon were useful. However, the series also revealed important information that served as a plot point.

Genya can bite into the demon's flesh and gain temporary demonic abilities, making him a strong character. The series also revealed that this was compensation for the inability to use breathing techniques.

5) Muichiro

muichiro knew he was gonna end this mans whole career

The Mist Hashira will fight against the Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko. Muichiro Tokito will play a massive role in the upcoming arc as he saves some of the village's citizens and single-handedly takes on Gyokko. He, too, activates his Demon Slayer Mark and instantly kills the Upper Moon 5 with ease.

6) Hantengu

KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS

#12 Hantengu - 121 votes



#12 Hantengu - 121 votes KNY DEMON RANKING RESULTS #12 Hantengu - 121 votes https://t.co/YSVakHNqja

Hantengu is one of the two main antagonists in the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer. The demon was exceptionally strong since he had multiple bodies, each with unique abilities and personalities.

This gave the members of the Demon Slayer Corps a lot of trouble as it came close to killing Tanjiro during the fight. It even pushed Mitsuri to activate her Demon Slayer Mark to beat Hantengu.

7) Gyokko

The Great Witch and The Vampire @MMaystorm In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstory



He was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it art



And that's it In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstoryHe was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it artAnd that's it https://t.co/l1zKUTLWrU

Gyokko was quick to overwhelm Muichiro by using his Blood Demon Art: Water Prison Pot. Muichiro tried to counter it with his first form, Mist Breathing, and failed.

The poison had fatally wounded Mist Hashira. However, when Gyokko transformed, the Mist Hashira activated the mark and used the seventh form to decapitate his head.

8) Kotetsu

Inherited memories- Inherited memories as a whole are a concept in the world of Demon Slayer the same way "Surpassing your limits!" Is in Black clover (Dark dimension slash for example). These aren't inherently negatives and shouldn't be treated as such.

Kotetsu played a vital role in this fight as he was responsible for Tanjiro and Muichiro’s training. Additionally, he helped Muichiro during the battle against Gyokko.

He saved the Mist Hashira from dying in Gyokko’s Blood Demon Art. Despite his age and height, he displayed bravery and went in to save the demon hunter.

