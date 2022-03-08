10 most popular duos in Demon Slayer, ranked from absurd to endearing

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime in the world. Apart from its enthralling fighting scenes, the anime is also well regarded for its duos. While some are known for their heartfelt and enchanting bonds, others are despised and strongly disregarded for being too preposterous.

This article will have a thorough look over all the pairings that have made a deep impact on the hearts of the Demon Slayer fandom as well as those who didn’t make the cut.

Most popular duos in Demon Slayer, ranked

10) Kokushibo X Akaza

Kokushibo and Akaza as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

Kokushibo and Akaza are placed at the top of the hierarchy of the 12 Demon Moons and are the most powerful. As Akaza is always driven by the thought of overtaking Kokushibo’s position, the latter sees the former as good for nothing. Kokushibo hates Akaza for his lack of respect for those who are above him.

However, Kokushibo loved fighting Akaza as he enjoyed the challenge. The relationship between them could have been better, but the demons who stand firm on their egoistic disposition have become a hindrance.

9) Doma X Muzan

Doma and Muzan as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

Muzan doesn’t really like Doma because of his careless attitude as the latter lacks the concept of emotions in his dictionary. Doma is a misanthropic cold-blooded demon who pretends to be friendly with his counterparts, when he actually doesn’t care about them.

During the meeting that was held in the aftermath of Gyutaro and Daki’s death, Muzan was disappointed with him and even rained his fury onto him. This had no effect on Doma and he acted very casually.

As Doma was made a powerful demon by Muzan, it was expected that he would be loyal and sincere to his commands. However, he’s just a reckless individual who doesn’t pay any attention to Muzan.

8) Daki X Gyutaro

Daki and Gyutaro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

The notorious demon siblings have been the most powerful duos in the show. Gyutaro as the elder brother has always been protective of his little sister. When Daki was about to be killed, he appeared out of nowhere and fixed her detached head saying:

“It’s no use of crying and at least attach your head on your own.”

In the aftermath of Entertainment District Arc, when both the demons were decapitated, they rebuked each other for not being careful. However, the siblings cared for each other a lot.

7) Tengen X Zenitsu

Tengen and Zenitsu as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The relationship between Tengen and Zenitsu was rather comical and naïve than absurd. Tengen Uzui is a boisterous, flamboyant individual who belittled Zenitsu every now and then, this attitude of his didn’t really sit well with the latter.

Zenitsu even got enraged by the fact that Tengen has three wives, which made him furious. While both the characters have often been seen berating each other, they are said to be one of the funniest pairs in Demon Slayer.

6) Tamayo X Yushiro

Tamayo and Yushiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Tamayo saved Yushiro's life by making him a demon when he was suffering from a terminal illness. Yushiro holds immense respect and affection for the former and is indeed very protective of her.

He is ready to attack anyone who gets close to her or even hurts her in any way. Tamayo is way older than Yushiro but he still loves her and nothing expects anything in return except her presence.

5) Inosuke X Tanjiro

Inosuke and Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

Both the characters had an awful start by fighting each other in the beginning, but they ended up being the best pair in Demon Slayer. While Inosuke still thinks of Tanjiro as his rival, he is also his closest friend. The former has grown from being a reckless wild boar head to an exceptional fighter alongside Tanjiro.

In Mount Natagumo Arc, both the characters have demonstrated their power as a duo even without practicing beforehand. They fought in perfect conjunction with each other which showed the beginning of their endearing friendship that is going to become stronger as the story progresses.

4) Mitsuri X Obanai

Mitsuri and Obanai as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

Obanai suffered from Gyophobia due to his horrible past, but he eventually fell for Mitsuri Kanroji. Obanai is very observant when it comes to Mitsuri, as he is able to tell if she’s feeling down or not.

He also likes to pamper her with gifts, food, and the green socks she wears along with her uniform were a present from him. However, Obanai never confessed his feelings to her because of the trauma he dealt with in the past, due to which he considers himself not worthy enough.

3) Kanao X Tanjiro

Kanao and Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

Kanao and Tanjiro completed the final selection at the same time, where they didn’t seem to have any idea of each other for the moment. Even in Butterfly Mansion, they act as strangers. However, Tanjiro somehow managed to make Kanao speak again and she fell for him in that mere moment.

Kanao became more concerned towards Tanjiro after seeing him in bad shape after his return from a fight in the Entertainment District.

2) Nezuko x Inosuke

Nezuko and Inosuke as seen in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

The interaction between Nezuko and Inosuke is very rare in the anime. Inosuke had a bad start as he tried to kill her because she was a demon. Later, he becomes very protective of her.

Nezuko is kind towards Inosuke and the latter tells her everything that happened to him like a kid explains to his mother. He also tried to make her remember his name, which is ironic as he is good with forgetting people’s names.

1) Nezuko X Zenitsu

Nezuko and Zenitsu as seen in Demon Slayere (Image Via Ufotable)

The most lovable pair in the entirety of Demon Slayer are Zenitsu and Inosuke. Despite knowing that Nezuko is a demon, Zenitsu puts his life at stake by not letting anyone put a single scratch on her.

Zenitsu, who easily gets scared by the thought of demons, followed Tanjiro to Natagumo Mountain only because he was worried about her safety. He might be a coward but when it comes to Nezuko, he shows no mercy no matter how strong the enemy may be.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

