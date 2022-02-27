3 Demon Slayer characters Kokushibo can destroy in seconds (& 3 who can rival him)

The 12 Demon Moons of Demon Slayer are the most powerful group of vicious beings who fall under the authority of their progenitor Muzan Kibutsuji. The organization is divided between the Lower Ranks, who are considered to be the weakest, and the Upper Ranks, who are hailed as the strongest.

The demon who holds the top position as Upper-Rank One in all aspects of power among the 12 Demon Moons is Kokushibo. Kokushibo is the one who is potent enough to stand next in line as the strongest demon after the Demon King himself.

For a demon who has been alive for more than 400 years, he has the capability to go head-on against more than one Hashira at a time. However, there are some who have the potential to rival Kokushibo all on their own.

3 characters in Demon Slayer who don't stand a chance against Kokushibo

3) Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke is one of the most beloved characters on the show who trained himself all alone in the mountains he grew up on. He developed his own technique of Beast Breathing and survived all along fighting vicious demons.

Inosuke can dislocate his bones and can also squeeze through difficult places. Although he is an exceptional combatant, he is not capable of landing even a single blow on the likes of Kokushibo.

2) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Love Hashira of Demon Slayer Corps, Mitsuri Kanroji is a proficient combatant. Her Love Breathing is derived from Flame Breathing and her mentor is Kyojuro Rengoku. She might be slower, but her swordsmanship is formidably faster. She might be able to deflect one or two attacks from Kokushibo but in the long run, she will eventually be defeated by the latter miserably.

1) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Sound Hashira of Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen comes from the Shinobis family. He can discern the location of all individuals to a certain radius through his echolocation. Tengen developed his personal technique of Musical Score, which he synchronizes with his breathing technique to analyze the movements of his opponents.

In the Entertainment District Arc, Tengen lost his arm and an eye fighting the Upper-Rank Six Gyutaro and was on the verge of death due to the poison inflicted onto him by the latter. Whilst he almost died fighting the lowest of the Upper-Ranks, he certainly doesn’t stand a chance against Kokushibo.

3 Demon Slayer characters who can match or even surpass Kokushibo

3) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei is regarded as the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. He is a Stone Breathing user, and his Breathing Technique is considered to be difficult as it can’t be mastered easily or by anyone.

In the Infinity Arc, Gyomei was capable of overwhelming Kokushibo, and the latter even acknowledged the fact that he has fought numerous swordsmen in his lifetime but no one was as strong as Gyomei.

With his awakened Demon Slayer Mark in conjunction with his Crimson Red Nichirin and Transparent World ability, he can hold his own against Kokushibo and can even surpass him.

2) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the anime (Image Via Ufotable)

Tanjiro is the protagonist of the show, who started as a Charcoal seller and eventually became one of the strongest swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps. He is the only known demon slayer who can use two Breathing Techniques at his disposal.

With his awakened Demon Slayer Mark along with his Transparent World, he could match up with Kokushibo’s speed. Moreover, Tanjiro's Sun Breathing is too lethal for Kokushibo and with his swordsmanship he can rival the latter.

1) Doma

Doma, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Upper-Rank Two demon, Doma, is one of the strongest demons in the series. He is responsible for the death of the Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho. Doma has a bizarre liking to devour only female humans because of his subjective belief that they carry more nutrients.

In terms of power, Doma comes after Kokushibo, but he has the capability to go apace with Kokushibo’s speed. Although both the demons have a wide range of attacks, Doma’s Blood Demon Art is more varied than Kokushibo. Doma might not be capable of defeating Kokushibo, but he has the potential to rival him to a point.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi