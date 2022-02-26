3 Demon Slayer characters Kyojuro Rengoku can beat (& 3 he never will)

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, was one of the most valuable members of the Demon Slayer Corps. While it was sad to watch him die, he showed just how strong he was and how much he cared for his comrades.

He is an able swordsman who truly pushed himself to the limits and became an exceptionally strong member of the organization. However, there are a few characters that he still cannot defeat in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Characters that Kyojuro Rengoku can beat in Demon Slayer

1) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is an extremely skilled member of the Demon Slayer Corps, worthy of being a Hashira. However, she lacks the strength to decapitate the head of a demon and that is why her sword is optimized for stabbing.

Her specialty lies in using poison and her attacking speed. However, Kyojuro Rengoku’s raw strength is far superior and his swordsmanship is leagues above Shinobu’s.

Based on his performance against Akaza, Rengoku’s speed seems to be quite high as well, which means the Flame Hashira would be able to beat Shinobu.

2) Tengen Uzui

Sound Hashira is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer. While the flashy demon hunter might be strong and fast, he struggled against the Upper Moon 6, Daki and Gyutaro.

Rengoku was able to hold off an Upper Moon 3 Akaza and even managed to get him desperate towards the end.

Every aspect of Rengoku’s combat abilities seem to be better than Tengen’s. However, he would put up a good fight as it will not be an easy victory for Rengoku.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Today is Zenitsu Agatsuma birthday!

Zenitsu Agatsuma, in his Godspeed form, might be the fastest character in the series. However, it is hard to say whether or not Rengoku can defend himself from Zenitsu’s attacks.

If he could, Rengoku would win simply because Zenitsu cannot perform Godspeed more than twice. Since Zenitsu only knows the first form, Rengoku would know what to expect and accordingly counter his moves, taking him down in the end.

Characters that Kyojuro Rengoku cannot beat

1) Gyomei Himejima

#20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes

It has been established that Gyomei Himejima is indeed the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. Even the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo, mentioned that Gyomei was the strongest fighter he came across in 300 years, which gives some perspective about Gyomei’s ridiculous strength.

There is no doubt that Rengoku is a strong Hashira. However, Gyomei is someone that fought against Kokushibo and saved Sanemi from lethal attacks. Gyomei can also activate the Demon Slayer Mark which enhances one’s abilities drastically.

2) Akaza

Easily the number 1 best antagonist of demon slayer. Better than muzan or anyone. Best back story, best fights, best character. No one does it like Akaza.

Rengoku fought Akaza in the Mugen Train arc of Demon Slayer. The Flame Hashira gave his all trying to protect the ones around him, and he succeeded. He almost succeeded in decapitating Akaza’s head by using his Esoteric Art.

However, the Upper Moon 3 proved to be too much for him to handle as he punched a hole in Rengoku’s solar plexus which ultimately killed him.

3) Kokushibo

Kokushibo has one of the hardest manga panels i've ever seen

It took the collective efforts of Gyomei, Sanemi, Genya and Muichiro to kill this demon. He is extremely strong and is one of the few demons who can use breathing techniques. Moon Breathing is terrifying and is extremely versatile when it comes to the effective range of his attacks.

Rengoku wouldn’t stand a chance against Kokushibo simply because he is leagues above Akaza.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the opinions of the writer.

