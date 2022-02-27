10 strongest women in Demon Slayer, ranked

Demon Slayer has introduced some strong women during the course of this series. While some are strong, others haven’t been able to showcase their true potential. Some of these characters have had a huge impact on the plot.

Let’s take a look at some of the strongest women in Demon Slayer.

Strongest women from Demon Slayer

10) Rui’s Mother

Rui’s mother was turning the dead members of the Demon Slayer Corps into puppets by controlling them with webs. She was causing a lot of problems to Tanjiro, Inosuke and Murata who spent every bit of their resources trying to stay alive.

However, Inosuke was able to use his Beast Breathing: Spatial Awareness to locate the demon. Tanjiro was able to kill Rui's mother who accepted her death with her arms wide open.

9) Susamaru

Susamaru was a demon tasked with killing Tanjiro and Nezuko in the Asakusa arc of Demon Slayer. She throws Temari balls at high speeds to kill people. Her partner had the ability to change the trajectory of the ball mid-throw.

However, she failed to kill Tanjiro as Tamayo used her Blood Demon Art to trick her into telling Muzan’s name out loud. This caused her to self-destruct.

8) Tamayo

Tamayo is another extremely strong demon whose efforts were essential in taking down Muzan. She was the reason members of the Demon Slayer Corps were able to defeat Muzan in the end.

Her medication made him mortal as she punched a hole in his body and released the antidote. This didn’t allow him to split into multiple parts. Yoriichi had spared Tamayo's life since she hated Muzan just as much as he did.

7) Kanao

Kanao is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps who trained under Shinobu. She is exceptionally fast and has quick reflexes. She played an important role towards the end of the series when Muzan succeeded in turning Tanjiro into a demon.

She was able to inject the medicine into Tanjiro’s body that undid the demon transformation. She was also one of two members of the organization who took down the Upper Moon 2, Doma.

6) Shinobu

Shinobu Kocho is probably the weakest when it comes to raw strength. However, she modified her katana in a manner which allowed her to stab her opponents. The tip of the sword is laced with poison that she uses to kill the demons.

Her true strength lies in her ability to create antidotes, medicines and poisons that are capable of killing some of the strongest demons. Her sacrifice against Doma was crucial in defeating him.

5) Kanae

Kanae was the Flower Hashira and she was exceptionally strong. However, there wasn’t much information given about her except for the fact that she died to Doma, the Upper Moon 2. The fact that she was able to put up a fight against him says a lot about her strength.

4) Daki

Daki, the Upper Moon 6 demon, overwhelmed Tanjiro when she was fighting against him. She was able to use her obi sash to keep others hostage while fighting Tanjiro by herself. She underwent a transformation and even brought out Gyutaro.

Daki was quite a menace as she was able to take on both Inosuke and Zenitsu simultaneously. However, she was taken down by members of the Demon Slayer Corps with great difficulty.

3) Nakime

Nakime is another strong member of 12 Kizuki in Demon Slayer. Her abilities aren’t the best when it comes to offense, but she would be very difficult to beat. Her abilities allow her to change the layout and dimensions of the Dimensional Infinity Fortress. She can do so by striking the Shamisen.

This would have made it very hard for someone to locate her but she was killed by Muzan himself in the end.

2) Nezuko

Nezuko is an exceptionally strong demon and she underwent a transformation while fighting Daki. She completely obliterated the latter until she lost control and almost ended up hurting a civilian.

She also went on to develop immunity to the Sun while her Blood Demon Art was vital in saving Uzui, Tanjiro and Inosuke from Gyutaro’s poison. Her Blood Demon Art is quite versatile as it damages only the demons and can be used to burn their poisons as well.

1) Mitsuri

Mitsuri Kanroji is arguably one of the strongest women in the series. Her raw power is comparable to Gyomei owing to her muscle composition. Her muscle density is far higher compared to a regular human being.

She took on Hantengu and played an important role in defeating the Upper Moon 4 demon. She also managed to land a few hits on Muzan before succumbing to her injuries.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul