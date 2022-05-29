Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7 - The Cultural Festival Begins

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has been one of the most well-received rom-com anime series of 2022. With each episode, the anime gradually increased its popularity in little to no time. However, the production house Dogo Kobo had to deal with some setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of episode 7, fans got to see the first special episode.

As episode 7 got rescheduled to May 28, fans of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie had difficulty suppressing their anticipation regarding what comes next for Izumi and Shikimori. However, after the release of episode 7, fans were relieved to see Shikimori and Izumi’s endearing relationship once again.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7: “Cultural Festival l” Highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7 - Izumi and Shikimori hate being apart from each other

J.Tea 🍵 @J_Tea282 If he gets further with Shikimori he'll need to be If he gets further with Shikimori he'll need to be https://t.co/NMhHZDPlf3

As the 97th Hachiou Cultural Festival has begun, each student is assigned specific tasks regarding the event. Izumi is pretty good at household work, as seen in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie's episode 5, where he sliced up vegetables like a pro. Izumi, Hachimitsu, and others were charged with the costume group, where he showcased his sewing skills and received a lot of appreciation.

The only thing bothering him was being away from his girlfriend, Shikimori, who was placed in the Cafe group. However, Shikimori, on the other hand, was also restless for the same reason. Later, Izumi was astonished by looking at Shikimori in her bunny costume.

#Shikimori #式守さん After the break, we're back. Cultural festival has started and we have chapters: 38 (at least, its half), 39, 40 and 41. Also, I'm pretty sure they expanded backstory behind the meeting of Izumi and Kamiya. #Shikimori sNotJustACutie #Shikimori _Anime After the break, we're back. Cultural festival has started and we have chapters: 38 (at least, its half), 39, 40 and 41. Also, I'm pretty sure they expanded backstory behind the meeting of Izumi and Kamiya.#Shikimori #式守さん #ShikimorisNotJustACutie #Shikimori_Anime https://t.co/GQ85UGmAvR

With the overload of the orders, Izumi’s anxiety kicked in. As bad luck won’t stop following him, he was about to fall to the ground in front of everyone, but luckily, his girlfriend came to the rescue. Shikimori held on to Izumi like a prince saving a princess in a movie.

Izumi meets Kamiya

Izumi was anxious about being placed with a random stranger for library duty. However, he was delighted when he found out that the mysterious person was Kamiya, with whom he had worked before. Kamiya had a similar facial feature to Shikimori, making her look like the latter’s twin.

Izumi also gave a little introduction to Kamiya by starting with how perfect she is. Kamiya is one of the most popular personalities in her school, and she affects people so much that they started being completely devoted to her. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie's latest episode also saw Kamiya being placed in the Cafe group, and when she tried to leave, all of the members started crying out loud.

#shikimorisnotjustacutie #shikimorisan #Shikimori #shikimori_anime Izumi was on library duty with Kamiya, and we learned a bit of how they met in the library committee before. Then Kamiya asked him how he met Shikimori, which I been wanting to know as well Izumi was on library duty with Kamiya, and we learned a bit of how they met in the library committee before. Then Kamiya asked him how he met Shikimori, which I been wanting to know as well😆#shikimorisnotjustacutie #shikimorisan #Shikimori #shikimori_anime https://t.co/2xK8RUqzr3

A short flashback was shown when Izumi started working as the library assistant under the guidance of Kamiya. It felt like Kamiya had feelings for Izumi, but it was more like she had a crush on Shikimori. Kamiya startled Izumi by asking him how the latter and Shikimori got together. She even professed that she was interested in Izumi’s girlfriend.

Shikimori and Izumi’s flashback

Izumi had planed to confess to Shikimori-san in School Festival and he finally did it!

Shikimori-san accepted it so gracefully ️ ️

Definitely best couple I love them



#Shikimori #shikimori_anime REALLY REALLY ADORABLE CONFESSIONIzumi had planed to confess to Shikimori-san in School Festival and he finally did it!Shikimori-san accepted it so gracefullyDefinitely best couple I love them REALLY REALLY ADORABLE CONFESSION💕Izumi had planed to confess to Shikimori-san in School Festival and he finally did it!Shikimori-san accepted it so gracefully❤️️❤️️Definitely best couple I love them😊#Shikimori #shikimori_anime https://t.co/9SrW30GPTh

Kamiya was eager to know how Izumi and Shikimori started being in a relationship. Izumi noticed this unique behavior of Kamiya for the first time when she stopped being cool and calm. Without making her wait, he started with the moment where he and Shikimori got the same couple numbers in the previous cultural festival.

After getting the same couple number, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie saw both individuals can get their pictures clicked by the cultural festival committee, which is a big thing. Izumi being clumsy as always, lost the paper and his chances of being in a picture with Shikimori.

💙 James 💛 • (ジェームズ) @Jamesvelectric2 Ngl I thought Shikimori was gonna pull the ownership that Hori did to Izumi... Wait there's two Izumi, I mean Miyamura. Ngl I thought Shikimori was gonna pull the ownership that Hori did to Izumi... Wait there's two Izumi, I mean Miyamura. 😶😶😶 https://t.co/YbgosWUOru

However, Shikimori didn’t want to lose hope, which encouraged the former to beg the president of the cultural festival to get their photo clicked. Impressed by Izumi and Shikimori, the president granted his permission. Later, Izumi and Shikimori confessed their feelings for each other and became the best couple at their school.

