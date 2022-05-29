Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7 - The Cultural Festival Begins

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has been one of the most well-received rom-com anime series of 2022. With each episode, the anime gradually increased its popularity in little to no time. However, the production house Dogo Kobo had to deal with some setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of episode 7, fans got to see the first special episode.
As episode 7 got rescheduled to May 28, fans of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie had difficulty suppressing their anticipation regarding what comes next for Izumi and Shikimori. However, after the release of episode 7, fans were relieved to see Shikimori and Izumi’s endearing relationship once again.
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7: “Cultural Festival l” Highlights
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7 - Izumi and Shikimori hate being apart from each other
As the 97th Hachiou Cultural Festival has begun, each student is assigned specific tasks regarding the event. Izumi is pretty good at household work, as seen in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie's episode 5, where he sliced up vegetables like a pro. Izumi, Hachimitsu, and others were charged with the costume group, where he showcased his sewing skills and received a lot of appreciation.
The only thing bothering him was being away from his girlfriend, Shikimori, who was placed in the Cafe group. However, Shikimori, on the other hand, was also restless for the same reason. Later, Izumi was astonished by looking at Shikimori in her bunny costume.
With the overload of the orders, Izumi’s anxiety kicked in. As bad luck won’t stop following him, he was about to fall to the ground in front of everyone, but luckily, his girlfriend came to the rescue. Shikimori held on to Izumi like a prince saving a princess in a movie.
Izumi meets Kamiya
Izumi was anxious about being placed with a random stranger for library duty. However, he was delighted when he found out that the mysterious person was Kamiya, with whom he had worked before. Kamiya had a similar facial feature to Shikimori, making her look like the latter’s twin.
Izumi also gave a little introduction to Kamiya by starting with how perfect she is. Kamiya is one of the most popular personalities in her school, and she affects people so much that they started being completely devoted to her. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie's latest episode also saw Kamiya being placed in the Cafe group, and when she tried to leave, all of the members started crying out loud.
A short flashback was shown when Izumi started working as the library assistant under the guidance of Kamiya. It felt like Kamiya had feelings for Izumi, but it was more like she had a crush on Shikimori. Kamiya startled Izumi by asking him how the latter and Shikimori got together. She even professed that she was interested in Izumi’s girlfriend.
Shikimori and Izumi’s flashback
Kamiya was eager to know how Izumi and Shikimori started being in a relationship. Izumi noticed this unique behavior of Kamiya for the first time when she stopped being cool and calm. Without making her wait, he started with the moment where he and Shikimori got the same couple numbers in the previous cultural festival.
After getting the same couple number, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie saw both individuals can get their pictures clicked by the cultural festival committee, which is a big thing. Izumi being clumsy as always, lost the paper and his chances of being in a picture with Shikimori.
However, Shikimori didn’t want to lose hope, which encouraged the former to beg the president of the cultural festival to get their photo clicked. Impressed by Izumi and Shikimori, the president granted his permission. Later, Izumi and Shikimori confessed their feelings for each other and became the best couple at their school.