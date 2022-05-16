Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6: Shikimori and Izumi’s first Fireworks festival together

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 5 was all about Shikimori, Izumi, and the gang’s vacation in the river town. At first, they decided to go to the beach, but after looking at Izumi’s inability to withstand extreme sun exposure, they decided to go to the river town.

In the episode, it was shown that both Izumi and Shikimori, regardless of being a couple, still try harder to impress each other. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6 is titled "Fireworks in the Middle of Summer.” After returning from vacation, Izumi got bedridden due to sunburns.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6: "Fireworks in the Middle of Summer”

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6: Izumi and Shikimori ascend to Fireworks festival

Despite suffering from sunburn and extreme fatigue, watching an advertisement for the Fireworks festival filled Izumi with excitement. As he was on the phone with Shikimori, he asked her out for the festival without hesitation. Although Shikmori was concerned about his current state, she was delighted by the idea of spending time with her boyfriend by watching fireworks.

Both of them started their preparations for the festival by finding the perfect Yukata to dazzle each other. Shikimori didn’t know how to tie the sash of her Kimono, but her brother helped her out. No one is more aware of Izumi’s bad luck than him, as he tries to be extra cautious and also carries three separate wallets so that if he loses one, he will still have two.

After watching Shikimori in her Kimono, Izumi can’t help himself from blushing. They begin their festival by getting cotton candy, where Izumi comes to know that Shikimori does not have a liking for sweet things. Izumi tried to impress Shikimori by claiming he would get her the plush toy in a shooting game but failed miserably. However, Shikimori wins the toy in her first chance and gifts it to Izumi.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6: Shikimori and Inuzuka’s battle

Shikimori and Izumi cross paths with Inuzuka, Nekotaki, and Hachimitsu, where they complement each other for their Kimonos. But the eccentric Inuzuka has other plans, as he challenges Izumi in a goldfish scooping competition. Izumi was startled at first, but looking at his friend’s enthusiasm, he couldn't refuse.

Izumi, being a clumsy lad, lost the match, which made Shikimori filled with rage. She wanted to avenge her boyfriend's pride, which shocked everyone around her, including Izumi too. However, it was evident that she never played the game, as she couldn’t manage to scoop even one fish.

Driven by the hunger to win the match, Shikimori forgot why she came to the festival in the first place. But Nekozaki and Hachimitsu had Shikimori's back by reminding her that the fireworks would start soon. Nekozaki switches places with Shikimori, and Nekozaki being the guardian angel, stands like she won’t let anyone pass her to ruin Shikimori and Izumi’s plans.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6: The secret spot

With a serious disposition, Izumi's father told Izumi about his secret spot, from where the fireworks look more beautiful, and that place is completely isolated. Keeping his father's words in mind, he ascended to the spot by carrying Shikimori on his back as she broke her sandals.

Reaching the spot made Shimori more scared than Izumi, as the latter carried her by climbing several stairs. It was an impossible task for a guy like Izumi, but he never gave up as he wanted to make Shikimori feel happy. They find a bench to sit on to watch the fireworks, where both of them reveal their secrets regarding the festival.

Izumi revealed that he was grappling with the idea of asking Shikimori out for the fireworks festival the previous year, which upset the latter as she was waiting for him to call. However, she thanked Izumi for finally bringing her out to the festival at last.

After a while, they finally headed towards their homes, and for that, Izumi had to step down the lengthy stairs by carrying Shikimori on his back again, which was more dangerous. As Izumi was about to fall, out of the blue, his father caught him and carried both of them on his back. After getting to know that both his parents were on the spot all along, it made Izumi and Shikimori more awkward.

Edited by R. Elahi