8 Anime that you should watch this spring season 

The spring season always offers a variety of good anime and this year's spring is no different. From highly-anticipated sequels to impressive new anime, the spring season brings excitement to the table.

Given the vast lineup of anime every season, it is often hard for fans to decide which anime to watch during a particular season. Some fantastic anime often go unnoticed as they are completely overshadowed.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion and may contain possible spoilers.

8 must-watch anime this season

1. Spy x Family

Spy x Family took the world by storm upon arrival. A large part of the success of the series is behind the immense popularity of the manga even before it was animated.

The series features Twilight/Loid, a spy tasked with infiltrating the Eden academy to spy on Desmond. For this purpose, Loid is forced to form a family. Loid adopted a little girl by the name of Anya and allied with Yor, who is his supposed wife.

2. Kaguya Sama: Love is War (Season 3)

Kaguya Sama: Love is War is one of the most popular rom-com series. The anime's first season premiered in 2019, with the second season following up in 2020.

Kaguya Sama features the daily lives of Kaguya and Miyuki, who are both part of the prestigious student Council. They both secretly like each other but are too stubborn to admit it. Instead, they try to make each other confess their feelings, resulting in hilarious outcomes.

3. Tomodachi Game

Tomodachi Game is a psychological survival-based series. It features a group of five friends who are forced to play the Tomodachi Game, where friendships are at stake.

One of the friends is a traitor who has stolen the school trip's funds and applied to play the Tomodachi Game using the stolen money. The group must now work together to lure out the traitors.

4. Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie is a different rom-com anime, unlike others. It revolves around a boy named Izumi, who is very kind but is often a victim of misfortune. That's where his girlfriend Shikimori comes into play.

Unlike Izumi, Shikimori is a much stronger and more capable person. She protects Izumi every time he gets into trouble. The series highlights how a woman can also protect a man in a relationship, unlike the usual stereotype where men are expected to be the strong ones.

5. Komi Can't Communicate (Season 2)

Komi Can't Communicate one of the most popular series ongoing. The series was top-rated among fans before receiving an anime adaptation. The first season of the show premiered in 2021.

Komi is a trendy girl in her school but suffers from extreme social anxiety and communication disorder. She is unable to socialize with others because of her anxiety. She befriends Tadano, who decides to help Komi out.

6. Ascendance of a Bookworm (Season 3)

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows Myne, a girl who died in her previous life and was reincarnated as a little girl. Myne has a strong passion for books, but she was left disappointed when the world she was reincarnated into had no books. She then decided to write her very own book.

The first season premiered in 2019, with the second season in 2020. The anime is not talked about that much, but it is arguably one of the best In the Isekai genre.

7. Heroines Run the Show

If you like Idols, then Heroines Run the Show is the perfect series. The series follows Hiyori, who moves out of town to pursue her passion for track and field. Hiyori's family suffers from a financial crisis which forces her to find a part-time job.

Hiyori becomes a manager-in-training of two Idols who also happens to be her classmates. Initially cold towards each other, their relationship continues to grow with every challenge they face.

8. Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It (Season 2)

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It features a group of university students trying to discover the meaning of Love through Science. The first season of the rom-com anime premiered in 2020.

Himuro declares that she is in love with Yukimura, who questions the logic behind Love and decides to research it using himself and Himuro as test subjects. Their research often results in amusing outcomes.

