Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6 release date, what to expect, and more

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie became one of the most popular anime releases of 2022, and within a couple of days after its premiere, the series gained huge popularity. The reason is said to be its unique take on relationships.

Both Shikimori and Izumi openly professed their love before the beginning of the show. Instead of waiting for a conclusion like other rom-com anime, fans get to witness their emotional growth along with heartfelt moments of their relationship.

Episode 5 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie was all about Izumi and Shikimori’s vacation alongside their friends. With each release bringing the couple closer together, fans are eagerly waiting for Episode 6 to find out what comes next for the two.

When will Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6 release?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6 will be released on May 15, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, and in some regions, the anime is also available on Netflix. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 11:15 PM PDT

Central time: 01.15 AM CDT

Eastern time: 2:15 AM EDT

British time: 6:15 AM GMT

Indian time: 11:45 AM IST

European time: 8:15 AM CEST

Australian time: 03:45 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 02:15 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.15 PM JST

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 5 recap

After the exams ended, the gang began their vacation in the river town, as they had planned. Although the idea was to go to a beach, after realizing that Izumi can’t stand the heat, Shikimori and everyone decided to go to the river town. Reaching their destination, the latter bought a straw hat for Izumi, so he won’t get dizzy.

Witnessing the amazing scenery around the riverbank, where even the weather was in Izumi's favor, everyone got extremely excited. Nekozaki and Inuzuka couldn’t help themselves from getting the barbeque ready.

When Izumi lifted the knife to cut some veggies, those who were aware of his bad luck got deeply petrified. Rather, he impressed everyone with his exceptional chopping skills, which he learned by helping his mother in the kitchen every now and then.

Shikimori also wanted to impress Izumi, and for that, she cooked a delicious meal for him. After the latter had a taste, he quickly spat it out as it was awful.

However, looking at Shikimori’s efforts, he still ate the dish to show his gratitude and his love. With his facial expressions, however, it was evident that the dish tasted really bad. After finishing their barbeque, the gang headed out for a swim. Izumi saves a little girl from drifting off into the river but in the process, he hurts his ankle and couldn’t swim.

Shikimori after finding out that Izumi was drowning, takes a huge dive and saves him. After they safely get out of the river, she berates him for not calling for her. Later, they get some ice cream to give their vacation a good ending.

Shikimori tries to give Izumi an indirect kiss by eating his ice cream, but Inozuka gobbles it up before she can even reach it and destroys her plan with flying colors.

What to expect in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 6 is titled "Fireworks in the Middle of Summer." In the episode, Shikimori and Izumi along with their friends are going to light up the sky with fireworks.

Moreover, in the previous episode, Shikimori had promised Izumi that they would see the stars together, so this might be a surprise for the latter from his perfect girlfriend.

