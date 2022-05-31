Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 release date, what to expect, and more

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the production house, Doga Kobo had to shut down its doors and halt the release of upcoming episodes of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie. These were later pushed back to a later date. Needless to say, fans were overjoyed to see the lovely couple reunite following the release of episode 7.

The previous episode focused on the Hachiou Cultural Festival, which is one of the most important events in Shikimori and Izumi's lives. The festival was instrumental in bringing Shikimori and Izumi together. The couple is in for a lot more fun now that the cultural festival has begun.

When will Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 release?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 episode 8 will be released on June 5, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, and in some regions the anime is also available on Netflix. The broadcast time is listed below, along with different time zones.

Pacific time: 11:15 PM PDT

Central time: 01.15 AM CDT

Eastern time: 2:15 AM EDT

British time: 6:15 AM GMT

Indian time: 11:45 AM IST

European time: 8:15 AM CEST

Australian time: 03:45 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 02:15 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.15 PM JST

Recap of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 7

The episode began with Izumi demonstrating his sewing skills to his costume design group. Despite being showered with praises, all Izumi could think about was Shikimori, who had been transferred to a different group. In the previous Cultural Festival, both Shikimori and Izumi were placed in the same costume designing group, and being distant from each other bothered them both.

Each person chose a certain animal costume they will be wearing for the festival and Izumi became a lion, which contradicts his timid and meek attitude. All his uneasiness vanished the moment he saw Shikimori in the bunny costume. Shikimori looked great, but like all the time,she sought Izumi's opinion on the same.

Later, Izumi was assigned to be the assistant in the Maid cafe, where he had to take orders and serve the customers. However, because his clumsiness and bad luck did not leave him alone, he was ready to tumble to the ground when he was saved by his girlfriend in a dramatic pose.

The reason why Episode 7 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie was special was due to the introduction of a new character named Kamiya, who immensely became a fan favorite, due to her distinctive personality. There was a debate among the fans about Kamiya's appearance resembling Shikimori. Later, Izumi offered a little introduction to Kamiya about how cool and perfect the latter is.

However, for the first time, Izumi got startled by watching the new side of Kamiya, where the latter showed interest in Shikimori. Kamiya wanted to know how the couple professed their feelings for each other. A short flashback was shown, transporting the audience back to the time when Izumi and Shikimori confessed their feelings for each other at the last Cultural Festival.

What to expect in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 is titled Cultural Festival ll. This episode will pick up where episode 7 left off, where it was seen that Kamiya got the same couple number as Izumi. Furthermore, Shikimori has yet to meet Kamiya, so fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how Shikimori reacts to the pair number situation.

