MAPPA will announce Chainsaw Man anime trailer, voice cast on August 5

One of the most popular of Shueisha’s series in recent weeks has been author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man. With the second part of the series having started roughly three weeks ago as of this writing, both fans and general members of the anime community have been discussing it without a break.

While the manga is currently having its own issues with an absent protagonist and fans’ reaction to this reality, there is some good news regarding the anime adaptation of the series. It seems that fans finally have a release date to look forward to for the anime’s trailer and voice cast.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest info regarding the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation.

Chainsaw Man anime set to reveal trailer, voice cast via MAPPA Studios YouTube livestream on August 5

MAPPA @MAPPA_Info

On Aug. 5th, from 8P.M(JST), we will distribute a special program on our YouTube channel!

We’ll show you a new trailer and will introduce voice actors for the first time there.



Don’t miss it!! youtu.be/Cq0-TXegj-o



#chainsawman #MAPPA

As aforementioned, fans can finally rest easy knowing that a trailer and voice cast release date for the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation have been set. This news has been some of the most anticipated in the anime world in recent months, with manga readers and general anime fans discussing it constantly.

Finally, a release date for the uncensored adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's ultraviolent dark fantasy series has been announced. The series' production company, MAPPA Studios, recently announced via Twitter that the trailer and cast details will be revealed on an August 5 livestream on their YouTube channel.

Interestingly enough, the reveal will be coming on the same weekend as Crunchyroll Expo, yet it’s still unknown if the event will be taking place at the convention or not. With Crunchyroll slated to stream the anime adaptation, one would assume a positive working relationship, which implies the reveals will be taking place at the convention itself.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp Next week is August! Ready for this wonderful month? We will be entitled to new information on Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 at Crunchyroll Expo on August 5!

New information on Chainsaw Man at Crunchyroll Expo on August 7!



New information on Chainsaw Man at Crunchyroll Expo on August 7!



New information on BLUELOCK on August 12!



Stay Tuned! Next week is August! Ready for this wonderful month? We will be entitled to new information on Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 at Crunchyroll Expo on August 5!New information on Chainsaw Man at Crunchyroll Expo on August 7!New information on BLUELOCK on August 12! Stay Tuned! https://t.co/jwQ4EB7o3T

However, this is currently unconfirmed either way, and is still speculative as a result. While these reveals will most likely take place during the convention and be livestreamed to the public, it may be an active choice by MAPPA to reveal them separately.

Regardless of exactly how this information is revealed and in what setting, fans will no doubt be incredibly excited to finally see a trailer and voice cast list. The lack of information on these two details has plagued fans of the series for months on end, and it seems the remedy to their sickness will finally be arriving on Friday, August 5.

