Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga - Is it worth reading?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a manga series written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata that was recently nominated for the Eisner Award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material - Asia. The series also got nominated in the Best Humor Publication category. The manga was serialized in Shogakukan’s seinen magazine, Monthly Sunday Gene-X, on October 19, 2018.

Over time, the series received a flood of favorable feedback from fans all over the world, eventually becoming one of the most critically acclaimed manga of all time. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was created by Haro Aso, the author of the survival-supernatural-horror manga Alice in Borderland.

Due to the fact that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of Haro's works, manga enthusiasts are increasingly curious as to whether or not it has the same impact as his previous manga series.

Reviewing Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Haro Aso’s hilarious grimdark comedy-horror manga series

Everything you need to know about the plot and characters

alright since zom 100 got an anime announcement I am going to pick up where I left off in the manga

Zom 100: 100 Things I Want to do Before I Become a Zombie, shortened as Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, centers on Akira Tendou, the main protagonist of the series. Akira is a former employee of Black Company, for whom becoming a part of the corporate world was a long-sought dream. However, he soon realized that his job was nothing more than a poisoned chalice.

Working in a back-breaking exploitative corporation for extensive hours took a heavy toll on Akira’s mental and physical health, almost crushing his will to live. Something spectacular and horrific happened to Akira's town one day, and he came home to find the entire city overrun by zombies. Akira never felt more alive than he did at the time, despite the fact that his life was in imminent danger.

The cause of the zombie outbreak wasn’t explained in the manga series. However, from the usual “Zombie Apocalypse” tropes, it can be presumed that the reason behind the outbreak could be an unfortunate incident at some laboratory where the researchers were studying a mutagenic plague virus.

Akaso Eiji stars in Netflix Live–Action film adaptation of Aso Haro's manga "ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD" in 2023.



About a young man whose dull life is exhilarated when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town and goes on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list.

Now that Akira is finally liberated from his monotonous life, he wants to make the best of it by accomplishing everything on his “to-do list.” Besides Akira, there are several interesting characters like Shizuka Mikazuki, Kennichirou Ryuuzaki, Beatrix Amerhauser, Takeru Minakata, and Chop Lambda. These characters were well-established in the storyline, leaving no plot holes behind.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows the usual zombie apocalypse tropes like Zombieland, Shawn of the Dead, Scouts Guide to Zombie Apocalypse, and a few of the most highly lauded zombie-comedy movies.

Are there any adaptations of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga series?

The live action adaptation of Haro Aso's horror-comedy manga (& anime) 'Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead' is coming to Netflix in 2023.

The live action adaptation of Haro Aso's horror-comedy manga (& anime) 'Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead' is coming to Netflix in 2023.https://t.co/BFywR8MDqq

During the Geeked Week Livestream event, which took place on June 7, 2022, Netflix announced Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga series, inspiring a live-action movie adaptation. Yusuke Ishida will direct the film, with Tatsuro Mishima penning the screenplay. The film is a mixed project produced by Akira Mori in collaboration with ROBOT and Plus One Entertainment.

Eiji Akaso, the renowned Japanese actor and model known for playing Ryuga Banjo/Kamen Rider Cross-Z in several Kamen Rider live-action films, will be donning the role of Akira Tendou in the movie. No specific dates have been announced yet, but the film is confirmed to be released in 2023 on Netflix worldwide.

Fans waiting for the anime adaptation would be relieved to learn that Viz Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions have entered an agreement for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead to inspire a TV anime series. Studio Bug Films' Kazuki Kawagoe will direct the animation alongside associate director Hanako Ueda.

Shuuichi Umeda, who played Yuu Izumi in Keigo Maki’s rom-com anime series Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, will be portraying the role of Akira Tendou in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

The anime is set to premiere in July 2023.

Is the manga over?

2. ZOM 100 (Caught up)

Saw that it was getting anime adaptation. It's going pretty good, very hope maxxing the German japanophile can get it, I also think the volume covers are really cool. I need more zombie aagh! Media

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday Gene-X from October 19, 2018. As of November 17, 2022, Shogakukan has collected the chapters of the manga series in 12 individual tankobon volumes.

The manga hasn’t ended yet, as the story is still in continuation. Given each volume's release date pattern, the 13th issue is expected to be released around March 2023. The 13th volume will begin up where chapter 46, "Precious of the Dead," left off.

In conclusion

Maybe the zombie apocalypse ain't so bad after all!



via Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Despite being a comedy-horror genre-centric series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead gives off a strong representation of freedom and the true purpose of life through the series' protagonist. Each character besides Akira plays a pivotal role and has received significant character development as the story progresses.

Besides maintaining an entertainment value, the manga has been praised for paying attention to frequently ignored societal issues, such as anxiety, depression, and regret. According to a few readers, the characters seemed more realistic as they dealt with more relatable issues.

Overall, the story has good pacing and comprises several fascinating characters. The Shonen elements sprinkled throughout the Seinen manga series have been well appreciated by readers. Manga enthusiasts primarily drawn towards comedy-horror-centric manga series won’t be disappointed with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

