Komi Can’t Communicate: Will there be a season 3?

Komi Can’t Communicate provides a sort of safe haven for all the misfits who struggle with social anxiety. Komi’s representation of a wallflower resonated with the audience, who thoroughly enjoyed the manga and eventually the anime, leading to its immense success.

The slice-of-life romantic comedy is based on a manga of the same name written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda. It began serialization in Shogakukan's Weekly Shōnen Sunday since May 18, 2016. The show concluded its second season on July 13, 2022, and fans have been craving more ever since. However, the third season has yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The anime went on to bag several accolades like the 67th Shogakukan Manga Award and the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Comedy in 2022.

When will Komi Can’t Communicate season 3 come out?

As mentioned earlier, Komi Can’t Communicate season three has not been officially confirmed yet. Additionally, the creators of the show have not given any hint about a new season being in production.

However, given the show's immense popularity, it is highly probable that it will have a season three happening in the near future. Fans can hope that if the producers are hasty with their announcements, the season will likely come out sometime in late 2023 or 2024.

Both the first and second seasons of Komi Can’t Communicate aired a total of 12 episodes each, which adapted the manga till chapter 130. Currently, the manga has over 300 chapters compiled in a total of 28 volumes published as of January 18, 2023.

Judging by the number of chapters that are yet to make it to the screen, fans are certain that the anime will have a season 3 and more. Fans can be assured that Komi will return to their screens soon.

The last season of Komi Can’t Communicate ended with Komi and Tadano beginning a new chapter in their lives as they enter their second year. The two were seen hoping to make more beautiful memories together down the lane.

The voice cast of the show includes some much-celebrated names from the industry, who are expected to reprise their roles in the third season. Some of the main characters of the show and their voice actors include:

Shōko Komi: Aoi Koga

Hitohito Tadano: Gakuto Kajiwara

Himiko Agari: Yukiyo Fujii

Najimi Osana: Rie Murakawa

Ren Yamai: Rina Hidaka

Omoharu Nakanaka: Rumi Okubo

Makeru Yadano: Ami Maeshima

Akako Onigashima: Sarah Emi Bridcutt

The sheer popularity of the manga resulted in an 8-episode live-action series as well, starring Elaiza Ikeda as Komi. Ikeda is also known for her performance as Kirari Momobami in the 2019 Kakegurui live-action film, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler.

Komi Can’t Communicate is available for streaming on Netflix. The official website of VizMedia, which holds the license to publish the manga globally, summarizes the show as follows:

"Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that’s just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn’t aloof—she’s just super awkward. Now he’s made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Komi Can't Communicate season 3.

