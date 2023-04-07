Spy Classroom season 2 announced with an official trailer and a key visual

Spy Classroom, an action comedy light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari, is set to return with its second season in July 2023. In January 2020, Fujimi Shobo serialized the first volume under their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint. Nine main series volumes and three short story volumes have been released as of January 2023.

The series received its own anime adaptation helmed by Studio Feel, which aired from January to March 2023. Keiichiro Kawaguchi was in charge of directing the first season.

Spy Classroom season 2 is set to premiere in July 2023

Spy Classroom is returning for a second season in July 2023. The official Twitter channel of the series announced the news with a new trailer and a teaser key visual, which has fans hyped for the series. Twitter is flooded with comments expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.

Starting April 19, season 1 of Spy Classroom will be rebroadcast on local television networks such as Tokyo MX. Season 1 of the series aired from January 5 to March 30, 2023, on local networks such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, BS NTV, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. The anime was streamed in North America by Hidive. Nonoc performed the opening theme song of the first season.

Spy Classroom is the story of a spy named Klaus who, after the destruction of his spy team Inferno, sets off to create another team that specializes in Impossible Missions. These are missions that have already been failed by a spy team which leads to them having higher security resulting in a 90 percent chance of failure.

However, the seven girls Klaus recruits are all bottom-of-the-barrel washouts with no practical experience. In only a month, Klaus has to teach these girls everything he knows and use every trick in the book so they can have at least some chance of surviving the mission.

Spy Classroom season 2 cast and crew

The returning voice cast for season two includes:

Sora Amamiya as Lily

Yuichiro Umehara as Klaus

Aoi Yuki as Monika

Nao Toyama as Sybilla

Miku Ito as Grete

Sumire Uesaka as Thea

Ayane Sakura as Sara

Tomori Kusunoki as Annette

Inori Minase as Erna

Season 2 will be animated by Studio Feel, with director Keiichiro Kawaguchi as the series director. He's behind popular titles such as Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou, Please Tell Me! Galko-chan, Hayate the Combat Butler, and Frame Arms Girl, among others.

Shinichi Inotsume (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Gangsta, Hayate the Combat Butler) will return to supervise the series script with Sumie Kinoshita (Forest of Piano, Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, Girlish Number) in charge of character designs. The entire cast and crew from season 1 of the anime are returning once again, so fans can expect the same quality content from Spy Classroom season 2.

