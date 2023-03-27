Spy Classroom episode 12, release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The upcoming and final episode of Spy Classroom will air on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST across several local Japanese channels, following which, the series will be available for streaming on Hidive.

The Spy Classroom Japanese light novel series was created by Takemachi and Tomari, and the first book was released on January 18, 2020. Owing to its popularity, Fujimi Shobo published eight volumes of the main series and two short tales in the series by July 20, 2022.

Starting in May 2020, Kaname Seu and Benishake alternately illustrated its manga adaptation for the Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive magazine. By July 20, 2022, three bound volumes of the same were made available, and on January 5, 2023, the anime series adaptation helmed by Feel aired on television.

Everything to know about Spy Classroom episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Episode 12 of Spy Classroom marks the finale of the series' first season and will air on March 30, 2023. Several local Japanese networks, including A-TX, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi, will broadcast episode 12. It will also be made available on Hidive and Bilibili to viewers across the world.

The release timings of the anime series are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 6:30 am, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 9:30 am, Thursday, March 30, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 2:30 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 3:30 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9:30 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10:30 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:00 am, Friday, March 31, 2023

What can we expect from Spy Classroom episode 12?

Jesse Golo @JesseGolo Spy Classroom/Spy Kyoushitsu is amazing. It's so rare to see an anime so consistently undermine its biggest twist with flashbacks. Spy Classroom/Spy Kyoushitsu is amazing. It's so rare to see an anime so consistently undermine its biggest twist with flashbacks. https://t.co/ZmVNDf1d81

Klaus and the others were able to defeat Corpse in the previous episode, and in the end, Lily set up a date for Klaus and Grete. Nevertheless, Klaus makes it clear that he has no romantic feelings for Grete or anyone else, for that matter, but wants to think of her as family.

Fans were then left to wonder whether this will signal the end of the series, given that Corpse had been stopped. However, it doesn't seem to be so, because the anime only goes up to volume 2 for now. Further, now that Corpse has been stopped, events in volume 3 are expected to unravel.

In the final episode, fans might see the settings for their next mission being developed. As the difficult mission is over in episode 11, the four girls—Thea, Monika, Annette, and Erna—will earn a rest period. However, one of the spies, Annette, whose origins are unknown and who has amnesia, will run into someone on their pleasant vacation—her mother.

Once the vacation is over, four girls will disappear, and this will set the scenario for Klaus and the surviving girls' next mission.

A brief recap of Spy Classroom episode 11

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F It is probably the best Spy classroom episode for me.



They adapted the final part of V2 in the right way, Grete's final scene is touching.

Although I am not sharing many of my opinions for this adaptation, I really liked the last few episodes.🥹 It is probably the best Spy classroom episode for me.They adapted the final part of V2 in the right way, Grete's final scene is touching.Although I am not sharing many of my opinions for this adaptation, I really liked the last few episodes.🥹 https://t.co/AIKjIas5ze

Episode 11 of Spy Classroom opened with Grete revealing that Klaus was never there and that she had been pretending to be him during their mission briefings in order to confuse Corpse. Soon, Olivia was also found to be a member of Corpse's crew.

Next, Klaus went on a second expedition with the rest of Lamplight to take down Corpse, trusting Grete, Lily, Sibylla, and Sara to handle Olivia on their own. However, as Olivia prepared to fight, she remembered how she first saw Corpse when she came across one of his murders, fell in love with him, and eventually became his apprentice after she ran away.

As Olivia started the fight, she managed to avoid Lily and Sibylla and approached Grete directly. In the next scene, Grete convinced Uwe to shoot Olivia after luring her into a scenario where she believed she had the upper hand.

A still of Grete from Spy Classroom (Image via Feel Studio)

After Olivia was shot, Grete revealed her facial deformity, and Klaus eventually turned up, carrying Corpse, and recalled that, before catching Olivia, he was inspired by Grete's commitment to concealing her birthmark.

In the final minutes of the show, as the mission was nearing its end, Lily managed to set a date between Klaus and Grete. However, Klaus made it clear that he has no romantic feelings for Grete and considers her as family.

