Is One Piece taking a break? Status of the manga and anime explained

Both the manga and anime adaptations of One Piece have been on hiatus for some time, but fans will be relieved to know that it is no longer the case. The manga has already released its first issue this week, and the anime will return this coming weekend.

The first chapter of the One Piece manga series was published in Shueisha's Shounen Weekly Jump magazine in July 1997. The first season of the One Piece anime series, on the other hand, was produced by Toei Animation and aired on Fuji Television beginning October 20, 1999.

Both have been extremely well received from the start and have gone on to become classics.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece manga and anime are returning with bangers

Why did the manga and anime go on a hiatus?

One Piece manga released chapter 1076 on February 26, 2023, before going on a long break. The manga finally returned with the latest chapter on March 12, 2023.

The One Piece anime also took a long break beginning February 26, 2023, and will return on March 19, 2023. It ceased broadcasting because TV coverage of the national Tokyo and Nagoya marathons took up the majority of airtime on TV networks.

For what it is worth, the chapters always seem to get better after the breaks. Apart from the events on Egghead Island, the manga is currently following a number of subplots, including Kidd's encounter with Shanks, Kuma's arrival at Mary Geoise, Garp's pursuit of Blackbeard, and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's being up to something.

The anime has also entered the most exciting part of the Wano arc thus far, with Luffy and Kaido facing off once more. Taking a break every now and then is beneficial to both the mangaka and the animation team, as they will be fully rested and able to put in more effort. Furthermore, it builds anticipation and makes the fans feel even more rewarded.

What to expect from the upcoming installments?

One Piece episode 1054 will air on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9.30 a.m. JST while One Piece chapter 1078 will be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12.00 a.m. That means that for the majority of the world, which is behind in the timezone, the upcoming weekend will be doubly rewarding.

According to the recently leaked spoilers for chapter 1078, fans may expect to see the traitor on Egghead Island exposed. The traitor is York, who aspires to be the only Vegapunk and one of the Celestial Dragons. Meanwhile, fans will get to see Sanji battle S-Shark. However, something even more interesting is expected to occur soon in the manga.

When the anime returns, fans will be treated to some epic battles between Sanji and Queen, Zoro and King, and, finally, Luffy and Kaido. The preview for the next episode shows that the episode will particularly focus on Law and Kid's fight against Big Mom.

Fans will also get to see how Yamato and Momonosuke deal with Onigashima, whose approach to the Flower Capital spells disaster for the residents of Wano.

