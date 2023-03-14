One Piece chapter 1078 (initial spoilers): Vegapunk York reveals her true allegiances as major world events set up in issue's end

One Piece chapter 1078’s alleged spoilers were released on Monday, March 13, coming from various new sources rather than the usual suspects. Unfortunately, lead series leakers such as Redon and Etenboby haven’t confirmed these spoilers to be accurate yet, making them somewhat dubious and equivocal to hints more so than spoilers.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming number of different sources providing similar alleged spoilers for One Piece chapter 1078 lends some credibility to them. As a result, many fans are assuming these spoilers to be mostly true, taking them with a slight grain of salt pending a break of silence from Redon and Etenboby alike.

Likewise, fans are incredibly shocked to learn who the real Vegapunk traitor is, as well as how a certain Straw Hat is faring against one of the Seraphim model Pacafistas.

One Piece chapter 1078 seemingly set to reveal Vegapunk York as traitor, an unexpected reveal for many fans

One Piece chapter 1078 initial spoilers claim that the issue begins with Sanji versus S-Shark Seraphim, which is based on ex-Shichibukai and current Straw Hat, Jinbe. It’s said that Sanji is violent while fighting S-Shark, which is unsurprising considering the last issue featuring a devilish Sanji beginning their fight.

The spoilers also claim that S-Shark isn’t necessarily hurt by the attacks, but it’s clear that Sanji has the upper hand. This is most likely due to the former using his Lunarian genetics to keep his flame on, thus increasing his defenses. Sanji not being aware of this biological defense system would further support the idea that this is why his attacks aren’t hurting the Seraphim model.

One Piece chapter 1078’s alleged initial spoilers then go on to claim that the traitor is Vegapunk York, who was seemingly turned to stone by S-Snake in recent issues. However, per the spoilers, she’s not only revealed as a traitor in the upcoming issue, but sees her full motivations and reasoning expanded on.

Finally, the unconfirmed alleged spoilers wrap up by claiming that other minor incidents occur in Egghead this chapter, as well as major world events being hyped up at the issue’s end. The former will likely refer to a quick check-in with the other Straw Hat and Vegapunk groups throughout the island, who are likely beginning to find themselves in serious danger.

Unfortunately, the latter aspect of the One Piece chapter 1078 alleged initial spoilers is much more difficult to speculate on and provides legitimate possibilities to. That being said, the most likely candidates are a focus on Bartholomew Kuma, the Revolutionary Army, the Marines and World Government in general, or various pirate conflicts. Monkey D. Garp’s mission to rescue Coby could also fall into the lattermost category.

Especially exciting is that the spoilers end by confirming that there is no break next week, which fans will certainly be thankful for if proven true. However, considering the time since author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s last one-week break for the series, fans can expect the issue after next to be put on a one-week delay to give Oda the rest of the time he needs.

