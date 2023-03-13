One Piece chapter 1078 spoilers finally shine the light on the Traitor

One Piece chapter 1078 is set to be released on March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers for the chapter have already begun leaking on Twitter, with the chapter summary and raw scans expected to be released over the next few days.

The first confirmed spoiler for One Piece chapter 1078 revealed Vegapunk York as the traitor on Egghead Island. This is a shocking development for fans, as the traitor's identity has been a point of contention for the last few chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1078.

One Piece chapter 1078 spoilers reveal Vegapunk York to be the traitor

The first confirmed spoiler for One Piece chapter 1078 was revealed on Monday, March 13, 2023, by Pewpiece and Abdullah-San on Twitter. The spoiler was also retweeted by the Twitter account ONE PIECE Spoilers. In their tweet, the account mentions York as the traitor who has been sabotaging Strawhats and Vegapunk for the last few chapters.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to learn about the traitor's identity over the last few chapters, making this a major spoiler. Besides increasing the hype for chapter 1078, this spoiler is very consequential to the story as Vegapunk York is a major character who is present alongside the Strawhats at Egghead island.

According to several theorists, Oda has already hinted at Vegapunk York as the traitor in the previous chapters. In chapter 1061 of the manga, there is a line that states that the desires of creatures cannot be controlled. This could be a reference to York as she embodies Vegapunk's "greed" aspect.

However, it is important to note that York is not acting in favor of Cipher Pol or the World Government, as she had no problem attacking Lucci and others in chapter 1077 with the help of the Seraphims. This points heavily towards an internal strife between the Vegapunk satellites, which could have been caused by York's desire to monopolize Vegapunk's brain.

Before releasing the York spoiler, the above hint was posted by @pewpiece on Twitter, alluding to the fact that the traitor on Egghead Island is an ally. With this tweet, he drew a parallel between the current situation and the one at Wano, where Kanjuro, pretending to be an ally, was revealed to be a traitor.

The leakers who have revealed the York spoiler are trusted in the community, so it is safe to assume that the spoiler is real. However, other theories about why York betrayed Vegapunk and the Strawhats are still debatable, as there's no concrete evidence of her motives.

Fans on Twitter are hyping that the entire spoiler cycle for chapter 1078 has started earlier than expected. The spoilers give fans new content to obsess over and discuss within the fandom, increasing hype for the upcoming chapter. Here are a few fan reactions to the spoiler:

My hope is that the leakers just don’t want to ruin the reveal of the traitor to us so they are choosing to spread false info so we are properly surprised. Because York being the traitor is some MID. My hope is that the leakers just don’t want to ruin the reveal of the traitor to us so they are choosing to spread false info so we are properly surprised. Because York being the traitor is some MID. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #ONEPIECE1078 My hope is that the leakers just don’t want to ruin the reveal of the traitor to us so they are choosing to spread false info so we are properly surprised. Because York being the traitor is some MID. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JNs2nmi4qw

Savy @Savypiece @OP_SPOILERS2023 @li1il1 @pewpiece Holy mid I wonder how oda will explain how she overid the command system and how she didn't synchronize her thoughts for two months lol @OP_SPOILERS2023 @li1il1 @pewpiece Holy mid I wonder how oda will explain how she overid the command system and how she didn't synchronize her thoughts for two months lol

Fans' reaction to this York spoiler has been pretty divisive, with some celebrating them being right, some questioning the reveal, and others denying it as a fake spoiler. Regardless of its validity, this spoiler has unanimously hyped the One Piece fandom for chapter 1078.

It will be interesting to see how Oda pulls off this reveal and what other major developments he makes in the next few chapters of One Piece. Knowing Oda's unpredictable nature, it is almost guaranteed that the upcoming chapters will shake the entire fandom with their uniqueness and influence.

