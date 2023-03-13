One Piece chapter 1078 is set to be released on March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Hints for the upcoming chapter have already begun leaking on Twitter, with fans expecting the full summary and raw scans for chapter 1078 to be released over the next few days.

The cryptic hints on Twitter suggest that Sanji will play a crucial role in chapter 1078 and will be seen engaging in a fight with the Seraphims. It has also been confirmed that the story for this chapter will be taking place on Egghead Island.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1078.

One Piece Chapter 1078 seemingly all but confirmed to feature massive death or grave injury

The latest hints

The first confirmed hint for One Piece chapter 1078 was revealed on Sunday, March 12, 2023, by DrumzTV and Pewpiece. The leak in question is a panel from a previous One Piece chapter, featuring Ace's Hat. The panel discusses the aftermath of Ace and Blackbeard's duel on Banaro Island, mentioning that it would later be identified as a trigger for major events to happen in the future.

The leak in question is a panel from a previous One Piece chapter, featuring Ace's Hat. The panel discusses the aftermath of Ace and Blackbeard's duel on Banaro Island, mentioning that it would later be identified as a trigger for major events to happen in the future.

The major event referred to in this panel is the Marineford War, which transpired between the Whitebeard Pirates and the entire navy.

In context to chapter 1078, this panel is hinting towards a battle that will take place at Egghead, one that will have major consequences in the upcoming story.

In context to chapter 1078, this panel is hinting towards a battle that will take place at Egghead, one that will have major consequences in the upcoming story. It has been confirmed that chapter 1078 will take place on Egghead Island and that we will get to witness Sanji fighting. If we take into account the events of the previous chapter, it is most likely that Sanji will fight against the Seraphims in chapter 1078.

On Twitter, fans are hyping that the entire spoiler cycle for the new chapter 1078 has started earlier than expected. The spoilers give fans new content to obsess over and to discuss within the fandom, increasing hype for the upcoming chapter.

Here are a few fan reactions to chapter 1078 hints about the story continuing on on Egghead Island and about Sanji fighting.

Fans are rejoicing at the prospect of their favorite character being involved in a fight in the upcoming chapter.

The reaction of fans to the hints has been unanimously positive, with most Sanji fans rejoicing at the prospect of their favorite character being involved in a fight in the upcoming chapter. The general reaction on Twitter conveys that most fans believe that Sanji will once again fight S-Shark in chapter 1078 and completely annihilate him.

This is not an unfair assumption to make seeing how in the previous chapter Sanji almost knocked out S-Shark with a single kick. Fans will be hoping for the release of new spoilers over the next few days, giving them more information about new developments that will happen in chapter 1078.

