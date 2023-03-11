One Piece chapter 1078: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1078 is set to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Vegapunk Shaka seemingly being killed and Dr. Vegapunk still imprisoned, hope is slowly dwindling away for the Straw Hats escaping Egghead Island before Admiral Kizaru arrives. Readers are now eager to find out what happens next, hoping to finally learn the identity of the traitor on Egghead.

However, there are no verified spoilers available for One Piece chapter 1078. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have the official release information for the upcoming issue.

Following a harrowing death, One Piece chapter 1078 likely to see even more go wrong for the Straw Hats

Release date and time, where to read

WeeklyLeaks @WeeklyLeaks_ Schedule One Piece planned for the chapters:



- 03/12: Chapter 1077



- 03/19: Chapter 1078



- 03/26: Chapter 1079 Schedule One Piece planned for the chapters:- 03/12: Chapter 1077- 03/19: Chapter 1078- 03/26: Chapter 1079

One Piece chapter 1078 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Monday, March 20, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A few international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter being released on Monday night. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1078 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 20, 2023

What to expect

Curtis @punishedcurtis Great One Piece chapter as usual, excited for 1078 Great One Piece chapter as usual, excited for 1078

As has been the case with the Egghead Island arc so far, mangaka Eiichiro Oda will likely move away from Dr. Vegapunk in One Piece Chapter 1078. In such a case, readers will see what happened to Sanji’s original group of him, Stussy, and Jinbe as the events of the previous chapter will taking place.

Once Sanji departs, fans may see Jewelry Bonney, who has been absent from the latest chapters in the series. This could lead to more information on Kuma’s backstory, which fans have been excited to learn about. Likewise, it would be a good way to appease readers while also diverting attention away from Shaka’s death.

One Piece chapter 1078’s final pages will likely depend on how much of Kuma’s backstory Oda shows to fans. If he only gives readers a quick glimpse, the chapter may end with Admiral Kizaru’s forces arriving at Egghead. However, if the issue sticks with Kuma’s backstory to the end, fans can expect the next few chapters to complete his origins.

Chapter 1077 recap

One Piece chapter 1077 began with Luffy, Lucci, Zoro, and Kaku making no progress on defeating the S-Bear and S-Hawk Seraphim models. This changed when Zoro and Vegapunk Shaka realized that the Seraphim were partially Lunarian, with Zoro instructing the others on when to attack as Vegapunk Shaka went to search for Dr. Vegapunk.

The chapter then shifted perspectives to Nami’s group, where Vegapunk Edison and Brook were taken out. Just as Nami was about to suffer the same fate, Sanji arrived, starting his fight with S-Shark. Chapter 1077 once again focused on Usopp’s group, where fans saw S-Snake turn all but Vegapunk Pythagoras, whose fate wasn’t elaborated on either way, to stone.

The issue then saw Vegapunk Shaka for the final time, who had discovered Dr. Vegapunk and the Cipher Pol agents in an abandoned part of the lab. However, as he worked to free Dr. Vegapunk, he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant, seemingly killing him in the process.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes