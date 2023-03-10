One Piece Chapter 1077: Straw Hats given reason to stay on Egghead as one of the Vegapunks is attacked

One Piece Chapter 1077 scanlations were released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, bringing with them exciting and consequential events. The Straw Hats continue to be picked off one by one by the Seraphim, with the stronger groups beginning to split up to try and protect the weaker ones.

One Piece Chapter 1077 also sees Vegapunk Shaka seemingly being killed just as he was about to rescue Dr. Vegapunk, delaying the Straw Hats’ departure even further. However, this may be irrelevant if more and more of Monkey D. Luffy’s crew continue to be turned to stone and incapacitated.

One Piece Chapter 1077 heavily implies that all-out war is coming to Egghead Island via Sentomaru's dialogue

One Piece Chapter 1077 heavily implies that all-out war is coming to Egghead Island via Sentomaru’s dialogue

One Piece Chapter 1077: A clear warning and a significant discovery

One Piece Chapter 1077 scanlations begin by reaffirming the issue’s title to be “You Should’ve Put It Together Sooner!.”

A cover story page is also available. The page in question sees present-day Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge in the Germa Kingdom, seemingly stopping their fight after realizing that “it’s all Vegapunk’s fault.” Vinsmoke Reiju and Vinsmoke Ichiji are seen watching.

Beginning its story content, the issue takes fans to the Fabrio-Stratum on Egghead Island, where Sentomaru tells the island’s civilians to depart immediately. He explains the Oharan genocide to them briefly, while readers are given a longer and more detailed recap of the event.

One Piece Chapter 1077 sees Sentomaru assert that the World Government’s decision to target Dr. Vegapunk shows how serious they are about erasing him. He says this also indicates to him that whatever’s coming will be even more monumental and that Egghead Island will be ground zero.

Sentomaru then looks up to the Lab Stratum, internally asking Luffy what’s going on and telling him to hurry up and leave.

The issue then shifts perspectives to Luffy and Rob Lucci, who are using some of their strongest attacks against the S-Bear Seraphim to no avail. The same goes for Roronoa Zoro and Kaku with S-Hawk. Luffy questions if the Seraphim think they’re Kaido, prompting Zoro to say they remind him of King from Kaido’s crew.

One Piece Chapter 1077 sees Vegapunk Shaka explain that King’s Lunarian blood was used to create the Seraphim and is what gives them their toughness. Zoro then tells everyone to pay attention to the flames on the Seraphim’s backs and to only attack when the flame is out. He adds that when he was fighting King, the right-hand man of Kaido was practically invincible when on fire.

Zoro then begins discussing how there wasn’t much about King to clue him in before listing some unique features of the Seraphim. Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku then yell at him, saying he should’ve realized it sooner, hence the chapter’s title. Vegapunk Shaka then departs, saying he thinks he knows where Dr. Vegapunk is.

One Piece Chapter 1077: Straw Hats under siege

The S-Hawk Seraphim goes to attack Shaka, but Zoro is able to block him in time. One Piece Chapter 1077 then shifts perspectives to Nami’s group, where she is the last one standing and is currently fighting the S-Shark Seraphim. She uses a Thunderbolt Tempo on him in combination with Zeus, which is seemingly effective.

However, S-Shark activates his replicated Swim-Swim Fruit powers, diving into the water with a splash. This catches the attention of Brook, who warns Nami that S-Shark is coming up from below. Just as it seems Nami is done for, Sanji arrives, kicking S-Shark away. He then tells Nami that he’ll handle fighting the Seraphim from here on out.

One Piece Chapter 1077 shifts perspectives once more to Usopp’s group, where Vegapunk Lilith is firing at the S-Snake Seraphim with her Bubble Gun. Lilith explains that the Seraphim also suffer the negatives of having a Devil Fruit power and that the bubbles were designed to harness the ocean’s energy. As a result, the Seraphim are weak to the weapon.

Franky goes to hold her down, but S-Snake’s energy is already back since the bubble only grazed her. He then grabs a bubble and presses it against her, successfully restraining her. However, she tugs at his heartstrings by shouting out in pain, causing him to let go of the bubble long enough to allow her to turn him into stone with her replicated Love-Love Fruit powers.

One Piece Chapter 1077 then sees S-Snake dodge Lilith’s additional shots before winking at her and Usopp to get them to think she’s cute. This allows S-Snake to use her Love-Love Fruit powers to turn them into stone. However, Vegapunk Pythagoras’ fate isn’t shown in this scene. This could possibly be setting him up as the traitor, especially if he’s able to escape being turned into stone.

The issue then shifts perspectives for a final time, seeing Vegapunk Shaka going down to the basement floor, which is the old Devil Fruit research lab. Here, he finds the Cipher Pol agents and Dr. Vegapunk locked up, seemingly previously ignorant of the former’s presence. Shaka goes to release everyone when Dr. Vegapunk asks who he brought with him.

An unknown assailant then shoots Shaka in the head, causing it to explode and blood to fly everywhere. The attacker then appears to descend the stairs.

One Piece Chapter 1077 ends with a horrified Dr. Vegapunk looking towards the stairs. The issue also confirms that there will be no break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1077: In summation

One Piece Chapter 1077 is an incredibly exciting addition to the Egghead Island arc. The issue adds further suspense to the traitor Vegapunk mystery with the apparent death of Shaka in the latest issue. Likewise, this all but guarantees that Dr. Vegapunk won’t be rescued from his prison for quite some time.

Zoro, Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku should also soon defeat the Seraphim now that they know when to attack their foes. This will allow the group to go save the other Straw Hat and Vegapunk search parties scattered throughout the island. It’s possible that this may indicate who the traitor is eventually, especially if one of the Vegapunks can’t be found.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

