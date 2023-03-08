One Piece chapter 1077 (additional spoilers): More Straw Hats suffer unsavory fates as Shaka and Dr. Vegapunk briefly reunite

One Piece chapter 1077 additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, March 7, bringing with them some truly exciting expansions on the initial spoilers. Fans got to learn the fates of the other Straw Hat search party groups following the attack of the Seraphims, as well as confirming that Shaka found Dr. Vegapunk before being shot.

One Piece chapter 1077 additional spoilers also seemingly give fans another clue as to who the Vegapunk traitor could be, given the lack of focus on one of the search party’s members. While this evidence isn’t necessarily damning, it’s certainly an interesting narrative choice on the author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s part if not a clue as to the traitor’s identity.

The additional spoilers are overall incredibly exciting, further painting the upcoming chapter as an incredibly exciting issue.

One Piece chapter 1077 creates a dire situation for the Straw Hats as their crew comes under siege

Additional spoilers

One Piece chapter 1077 additional spoilers begin with Sentomaru telling the Egghead Island workers to evacuate. He briefly summates the Oharan Genocide to them, asserting that something worse may soon be unfolding. As he says this, recap panels of the Oharan Genocide are seen.

Perspective then shifts to Luffy’s group, where Vegapunk Shaka tells Luffy that he has an idea of where Dr. Vegapunk, the main Stella body, may be. Luffy, Zoro, Luccui, and Kaku are still fighting against the Seraphim, using some of their ultimate moves against them but seemingly doing no damage.

Luffy gets upset and questions if they’re Kaido, when a lull in the battle allows him and Lucci to revert to their normal human forms. One Piece chapter 1077 then sees Zoro realize that the Seraphim are similar to King. Shaka explains that Lunarian blood taken from King was used to add power to the Seraphim, before leaving to go look for the Stella body.

Zoro then explains the Lunarians’ weaknesses to the rest of the group, saying that they should only attack the Seraphim when the flames on their backs are out. He then muses on how the physical characteristics of the Seraphim are similar to that of King, prompting Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku to all berate him for not realizing so sooner.

One Piece chapter 1077 then shifts to Nami’s group, where Vegapunk Edison has been destroyed by S-Shark. However, his groaning indicates that he’s still alive. Nami uses Zeus to attack S-Shark with a thunderbolt, but it seemingly has no effect. Sanji then appears and kicks S-Shark, proclaiming that he’ll be the Seraphim’s opponent.

Perspective then shifts yet again to Usopp’s group, where Lilith uses her Bubble Gun on S-Snake because it contains sea energy, like Sea Prism Stone. This will weaken S-Snake once touching her, as well as prohibit the use of her Devil Fruit powers. Franky grabs a bubble and uses it to pin S-Snake down on the ground, holding the bubble over her like a solid ball.

However, One Piece chapter 1077 sees S-Snake start to cry and say she’s in pain, causing an apologetic Franky to panic and allow his hand to slip. The latter then escapes and kicks him, turning Franky to stone. She then gives Usopp and Vegapunk Lilith a cute wink, causing them to smile at her cuteness which allows her to turn them into stone. It’s unclear if Pythagoras’ head has also turned to stone or not.

Perspective shifts yet again, this time back to Vegapunk Shaka, who is walking down to the “Old Devil Fruit Research Room” underground. Not much is seen here, with the area seemingly being a dark abandoned lab. Shaka then finds the secret prison here, and is shocked to see Dr. Vegapunk and Cipher Pol agents inside.

One Piece chapter 1077 sees Shaka question who could have possibly done this as he goes to release Dr. Vegapunk. However, the latter realizes there’s someone behind the former, prompting him to turn around as he hears footsteps. A mysterious person who is wholly unseen walks down the stairs behind Shaka, shooting him in the head and causing it to explode as the issue comes to an end.

