Rurouni Kenshin: Release date, cast, staff, theme songs, and more

Nobuhiro Watsuiki’s Rurouni Kenshin reboot is finally on its way, making devoted fans of the original manga extremely excited. The anime is set to be released on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block. Rurouni Kenshin has yet to reveal the streaming platforms for fans internationally.

The anime will receive early screening events in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, France, the Philippines, Malaysia, and the United States. As revealed earlier, Japan will be holding two advance screenings at Tokyo's United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with the official cast members.

The U.S premiere of Rurouni Kenshin will hit Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, 2023

Recently, Aniplex of America excited fans in the U.S. by announcing the early screening of Rurouni Kenshin at Anime Expo 2023, on July 3, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The screening will take place at the Main Events stage of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It has also been revealed that the event will see a conversation between Masashi Niwa (producer of Aniplex), Soma Saitou (VA of Kenshin Himura), and Rie Takahashi (VA of Kaoru Kamiya). The same day will also see the U.S. premiere of Hajime Kamoshida's Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out at 6:30 p.m. PDT in the JW Platinum Ballroom.

Viz Media, the English publisher of the anime, describes the series as such:

Action, romance and historical intrigue help make Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin, the tale of a wandering swordsman set against the backdrop of the Meiji Restoration, one of the most popular manga titles of all time. Read to discover the tale of Himura Kenshin, once an assassin of ferocious power, now fighting to protect the honor of those in need.

It continues:

Serialized in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 1994 to 1999, Rurouni Kenshin quickly became a worldwide sensation, inspiring novels, anime, films, games, plays, and more.

Here’s the list of the official cast members of the anime:

Kenshin Himura - Soma Saitou (William Jame Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot, Twelve in Zankyou no Terror, and Tatsumi in Akame ga Kill!)

(William Jame Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot, Twelve in Zankyou no Terror, and Tatsumi in Akame ga Kill!) Kaoru Kamiya - Rie Takahashi (Emilia in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Megumin in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san)

(Emilia in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Megumin in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san) Sanosuke Sagara - Taku Yashiro (Gugu in To Your Eternity, Vulcan Joseph in Domestic Girlfriend, and Michio Kaga in Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World)

(Gugu in To Your Eternity, Vulcan Joseph in Domestic Girlfriend, and Michio Kaga in Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World) Yahiko Myojin - Makoto Koichi (Lugh Tuatha Dé in The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, Akuru Akutsu in Aho Girl, and Teruko Ogura in Bungo Stray Dogs)

(Lugh Tuatha Dé in The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, Akuru Akutsu in Aho Girl, and Teruko Ogura in Bungo Stray Dogs) Shinomori Aoshi - Yuma Uchida (Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket, Aslan Jade Callenreese in Banana Fish, and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen)

(Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket, Aslan Jade Callenreese in Banana Fish, and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen) Takani Megumi - Saori Oonishi (Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite, Ais Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and Kaori Shirasaki in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest)

Hideyo Yamamoto, the renowned director behind Cells at Work! Code Black is directing Rurouni Kenshin at LIDEN FILMS, the studio that animated the Initial D trilogy and Tokyo Revengers. Hideyuki Kurata is penning the scripts. Terumi Nishi is on character design, and Yuu Takami is responsible for music composition.

