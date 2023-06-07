Viz Media announces the English release for Spider-Man: Fake Red manga 

Viz Media has ushered in an exciting revelation for manga and superhero aficionados alike, confirming the impending English release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Fake Red. This eagerly anticipated unveiling is primed to enthrall readers, promising a new dimension of exhilaration and adventure that Marvel enthusiasts have come to expect from the Spider-Man franchise.

The allure of the Spider-Man universe continues its upward trajectory, bolstered by the recent record-smashing movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the fervent anticipation for the forthcoming video game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

In light of these successes, the renowned superhero is set to make his mark in a fresh sphere - the evocative and visually immersive world of manga.

With this daring expansion, Spider-Man: Fake Red stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the iconic web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Fake Red Manga - From video game to English release

The journey of Spider-Man manga - From its inspiration in a video game to its much-anticipated English release (Image via Viz Media)

The genesis of the Spider-Man: Fake Red manga is significantly linked to the debut of Marvel's Spider-Man video game. This manga, created by Kodansha, was an homage to the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Marvel's Spider-Man.

Crafted by the talented Yusuke Osawa, the manga offers a fresh perspective on the life of an ordinary boy who morphs into the renowned Marvel hero, Spider-Man. Along this transformative journey, he discovers a superhero's life's somewhat less glamorous reality.

As part of the buildup to the English release of Spider-Man: Fake Red, Viz Media has unveiled an intriguing trailer offering a sneak peek into the enticing world of this upcoming manga.

Readers eager to immerse themselves in this unique Spider-Man narrative won't have to wait long; the manga will grace bookshelves, via Viz Media, on June 13, 2023.

Having been officially discontinued a little over a year after its initial run with Kodansha, the English edition is anticipated to comprise the complete Spider-Man: Fake Red manga series.

Viz Media has provided an enticing overview of the upcoming Spider-Man manga:

"Meet Yu, an unremarkable high school student struggling with academics and devoid of a social life. His life takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon one of Spider-Man's costumes in a deserted alleyway. Initially, the thrill of donning the costume and playing hero is exhilarating, but the appearance of formidable enemies soon makes him realize the perils that come with it. With the real Spider-Man missing, it falls on Yu's inexperienced shoulders to defend the city."

As the release date of the Spider-Man manga approaches, anticipation is building for this new interpretation of the Spider-Man saga. Will Yu navigate the daunting world of superheroes and villains, and what will this mean for the city at large? These are the questions that readers eagerly await to be answered.

This manga, bringing Spider-Man's world to life with a fresh narrative and unique perspective, promises to be a thrilling addition to the Marvel universe.

Remember to mark your calendar for June 13, 2023, when Spider-Man: Fake Red swings into bookstores near you!

