Hidden Miles Morales Easter Egg in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Die-hard fans have discovered a hidden gem in Spider-Man: No Way Home that suggests the cinematic entrance of Miles Morales. While Morales is a nearly unseen character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he has made fleeting appearances within it. However, Miles' name has never been explicitly stated in the cut scenes of the Spider-Man trilogy, a joint venture of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

That being said, eagle-eyed fans spotted an Easter egg when they noticed a peculiar detail in the Brazilian version of the film. Fans have been meticulously analyzing every Spider-Man: No Way Home frame.

At the same time, there have also been hints that suggest that the MCU is subtly connected to the animated realm of Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Film creatives have subtly alluded to their imminent joint narrative.

Miles Morales' potential MCU introduction: Easter egg uncovered in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Godzilla blaze and Mr Knoxville @godzilla_blaze Spider-Man no way home and miles morales was in it in the background you can hear a woman saying miles and you can also hear a man saying get over here shoutout to #marvelgeral Spider-Man no way home and miles morales was in it in the background you can hear a woman saying miles and you can also hear a man saying get over here shoutout to #marvelgeral https://t.co/iFtZjluHEM

An intriguing Easter egg that hints at the introduction of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: No Way Home has surfaced on Twitter. Needless to say, this has aroused fans' curiosity and anticipation.

Fans speculate that the Brazilian version of the MCU threequel features a brief glimpse of Miles and his parents. They say that this can be seen during the scene where Peter Parker settles into his new apartment.

As Peter prepares for his final Spider-Man swing, fans believe they heard a line in Portuguese from Rio Morales, Miles' mother, urging Miles to tidy up and sleep. Jefferson Davis, Miles' father, also threatens to revoke TV privileges for a month. When translated, the conversation reads:

Rio: "[Miles!] Honey, gather your things and go to sleep. Just pack up and head to bed."

Jeff: "If you don't get to bed now, you'll lose television for a month."

Is the MCU's next Spider-Man in the wings? The newly discovered Easter Egg may suggest Miles Morales' arrival (Image via Marvel Studios)

Intriguingly, this could mark the third indirect reference to Miles in the MCU. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover's character, Aaron Davis, mentions his nephew during a dialogue with Peter Parker about the Vulture. He says that he doesn't want the weapons being used in the neighborhood as that is where his nephew stays.

It's worth noting that Glover also played the live-action version of Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he donned the costume of the Prowler.

☆ gabby ☆ @gabbygtfo



#SpiderManFarFromHome FYI: MILES MORALES ALREADY EXISTS IN THE MCU CAUSE DONALD GLOVER’S CHARACTER IS AARON DAVIS WHO IS MILES MORALES’ UNCLE AND IM THE MOVIE HE SAYS HE HAS A NEPHEW AKA MILES MORALES FYI: MILES MORALES ALREADY EXISTS IN THE MCU CAUSE DONALD GLOVER’S CHARACTER IS AARON DAVIS WHO IS MILES MORALES’ UNCLE AND IM THE MOVIE HE SAYS HE HAS A NEPHEW AKA MILES MORALES#SpiderManFarFromHome https://t.co/lCzvgNwsqy

Additionally, in the climactic battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Electro, portrayed by Jamie Foxx, alludes to the existence of a Black Spider-Man:

"Don't apologize, there's got to be a Black Spider-Man somewhere out there."

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Live action Miles Morales was already teased in Spider-Man: No Way Home Live action Miles Morales was already teased in Spider-Man: No Way Home 🔥 https://t.co/xDc9D0q8tV

Will Miles Morales emerge in the MCU?

Is the MCU set for a new Spider-Man? Question marks over the introduction of Miles persist (Image via Sony Pictures)

With Miles Morales' increasing popularity due to his animated films, fans wonder when and if he'll ever swing into the live-action MCU. Shamiek Moore, the voice behind animated Miles, hinted at the prospect of his character transitioning to live-action.

Pop Base @PopBase A live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works. A live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works. https://t.co/knuiXy9c70

He mentioned that it would largely depend on the age at which the producers decide to bring Miles into the real-action domain. The timeline for Miles' live-action debut remains uncertain, as does the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the big screen for the confirmed Spider-Man 4.

However, the Multiverse is expected to evolve in Across the Spider-Verse, potentially extending even into the MCU. Thus, it seems just a matter of time before Peter Parker and Miles share screen space under the Marvel Studios banner.

Fans can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online and enjoy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters.

