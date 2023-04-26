Spider-Man 4 update: Zendaya's role teased and what fans can expect

Spider-Man 4 is one of the most highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent updates about the same have indicated that Zendaya's role in the upcoming film will be significant, much to the excitement of fans of the franchise. While details are still scarce, it has been confirmed that Tom Holland and director Jon Watts will return for the film alongside Zendaya.

Industry insiders have also hinted at the return of some iconic Spider-Man villains, including Kingpin and Scorpion, further adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming film. With both Tom Holland and Zendaya returning, fans can expect another thrilling adventure in the world of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Watts are back

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Watts are set to return for Spider-Man 4, with Zendaya's role in the upcoming sequel teased to be significant (Image via Marvel Studios)

The fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise is currently in development, and recent updates suggest that Zendaya's role in the movie will be significant. According to Big Screen Leaks, the movie's script is still being written, and the studios are "figuring out how to work around Tom and Zendaya's busy schedules."

The revelation came when Twitter user @Anthony23407341 asked Big Screen Leaks about Sony's announcement of Spider-Man 4.

In response, Big Screen Leaks said:

Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ @bigscreenleaks @Anthony23407341 Because it’s not far enough in development to warrant it. They’re still writing the script and figuring out how to work around Tom and Zendaya’s busy schedules @Anthony23407341 Because it’s not far enough in development to warrant it. They’re still writing the script and figuring out how to work around Tom and Zendaya’s busy schedules

While not much official information about the upcoming sequel is known, it has been previously confirmed that both Tom Holland and Zendaya are expected to return alongside director Jon Watts.

Big Screen Leaks also said the same thing in his Twitter thread in response to @Sweet82053580, who expressed disbelief about Zendaya being present in the film.

With this latest update indicating that Zendaya's schedule is being taken into account, fans of the franchise have even more reason to look forward to the fourth installment of the popular superhero series.

As fans eagerly await more news about Spider-Man 4, it's now clear that both Tom Holland and Zendaya will be reprising their roles in the movie. With the studios working around the actors' busy schedules, it seems likely that MJ, played by Zendaya, will have a significant role in the upcoming film.

What fans can expect from Spider-Man 4

Rumors suggest the return of fan-favorite villains like Kingpin and Scorpion in Spider-Man 4 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The highly anticipated fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise is currently in development, and while details about the movie are still scarce, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider previously claimed that Tom Holland had signed on for another trilogy of films, indicating that fans can expect more of the actor's iconic portrayal of the web-slinging superhero.

Rumors have been circulating about the villains that Spider-Man will face in the upcoming movie. While nothing has been confirmed, some sources suggest that Kingpin will play a vital role in the film.

Mcu Content @mcucomfort



Spider-Man, Kate Bishop, Daredevil and Hawkeye are the ‘vigilantes’ that Kingpin will seek to take down with this kind of power. RUMOR: Wilson Fisk will run for Mayor of NYC. That storyline will be explored throughout several #MCU projects including ‘Spider-Man 4’ and ‘Echo’.Spider-Man, Kate Bishop, Daredevil and Hawkeye are the ‘vigilantes’ that Kingpin will seek to take down with this kind of power. RUMOR: Wilson Fisk will run for Mayor of NYC. That storyline will be explored throughout several #MCU projects including ‘Spider-Man 4’ and ‘Echo’.Spider-Man, Kate Bishop, Daredevil and Hawkeye are the ‘vigilantes’ that Kingpin will seek to take down with this kind of power. https://t.co/ThUx0NZQ6s

Additionally, fans hope to see the return of Michael Mando's Scorpion, who was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the new update, fans can look forward to Zendaya's significant role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film, which is an important development considering the previous speculation that MJ would be taking a back seat in Peter's world.

The movie's release date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to arrive in either 2024 or 2025. Despite the limited information about the film, one thing is for sure - with the return of Tom Holland and Zendaya, viewers can expect an exciting new adventure in the world of Spider-Man.

