Fantastic Four villains revealed by industry insider

Fantastic Four is one of 2025's most highly anticipated Marvel films. It will be set in the MCU and will serve as the third film adaptation of Marvel's First Family on the big screen. The upcoming movie will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously helmed the Disney+ series WandaVision and is known for his work on the sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Jon Watts, who directed the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, was originally set to direct the film up until his departure from the project in April 2022.

As fans await more information about the casting details of the film, a new report from an industry insider reveals the villains the Fantastic Four will reportedly be facing in their first MCU outing.

Galactus and Silver Surfer will reportedly serve as the antagonists in Fantastic Four

Industry insider Jeff Sneider, via his podcast The Hot Mic, revealed that the upcoming Fantastic Four film reboot will feature both Galactus and Silver Surfer as primary villains.

He added that the director, Matt Shakman, intends to go "very cosmic" in his storytelling for the film via his utilization of the aforementioned villains. He also seemed to imply that the film would take place in the 1960s.

He said:

"I'm told that Matt Shakman is planning to go very cosmic with his 'Fantastic Four' movie. Lots of 1960s elements, and that the film will feature both Galactus and the Silver Surfer."

Sneider also noted the change in the writers from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to Josh Freidman, who penned Avatar: The Way of Water. He stated that Friedman will take Fantastic Four to the level of quality that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and director Shakman are aiming for.

He added that despite their replacement, Marvel Studios aims to work with Kaplan and Springer in the future.

Sneider had earlier revealed that Doctor Doom would not be the villain of Fantastic Four and would only be introduced in its mid or post-credit scene. This information had earlier been corroborated by The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill.

Having Galactus and the Silver Surfer in the upcoming film reboot is an exciting prospect for fans as they are two of the team's most iconic foes. Fans are eagerly awaiting a more solid depiction of the characters following their appearances in Tim Story's Fantastic Four: The Rise of Silver Surfer.

The news of the Silver Surfer being included in the upcoming film also lines up with an earlier report by The Cosmic Circus, which stated that Marvel Studios was developing a Disney+ Special Presentation centered around the character.

Fantastic Four will not be an origin story according to Kevin Feige

Fantastic Four will not be an origin story (Image via Marvel)

As of now, due to the film being in development, no official plot details have been revealed. However, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, shared at San Diego Comic-Con that the film will not be an origin story, citing how fans already "know the basics."

He said:

"A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

Matt Shakman, in an interview with Collider, revealed that he was excited to be coming back after WandaVision to work on Fantastic Four and called Marvel a wonderful place to work. He even said that they, like him, were very passionate about making the film.

Shakman also revealed that he loved the characters deeply and mentioned that it was a joy to work with them.

He added:

"I have loved these characters since I was a kid so it is a huge joy to be able to work with them, spend time with them every day. To bring them into the MCU is also a huge joy. So it’s that. It’s just the excitement of being the kid who found them when I was six, seven, eight, and now being able to work with them on the big screen. It’s amazing."

Shakman also compared working on Fantastic Four to working on his Star Trek film. He mentioned that both franchises share many things in common, such as a great sense of optimism, the idea of looking at the stars, and the belief that technology can save everything.

As of now, official cast members have now been confirmed for the film. However, fans have thrown multiple names into the mix, including Dev Patel, John Krasinski, Rudy Pankow, Seth Rogen, Jodie Comer, and Emily Blunt.

Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025. It will serve as the second installment of Marvel's Phase Six.

