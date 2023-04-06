Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The third season of Star Trek: Picard, which premiered on February 16, 2023, is nearing its end. Season 3 is reportedly the final installment of the sci-fi adventure Star Trek spin-off, and with episode 8 scheduled to air soon, we will see the series wrap up the storyline.

With only three more episodes left in the series, the stakes will be high in episode 8. Will Jean-Luc Picard and his crew manage to retake their starship? We will have our answer soon.

Everything we know about Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 8

Release date and where to watch?

One of the most popular American television series, Star Trek: Picard was initially released on January 23, 2020. The series received huge popularity overnight and went on to give us two more seasons of adventure with Picard. However, this adventure is coming to a close now. The next episode, episode 8, is scheduled to be released on April 6, 2023, at 12 am ET or 3 am PT on the Paramount Plus streaming website. Keeping in line with previous episodes, episode 8 is also expected to have a run time of around an hour. After episode 8 airs, we will only have the penultimate and finale episodes to look forward to.

The plot synopsis hints at Jean-Luc Picard being forced to make an impossible choice

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 8 official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"Vadic forces Picard to make an impossible choice: deliver what he can never give or watch his crew perish."

As the finale approaches, fans are growing more impatient to know who Vadic’s masters are. We can only hope for hints regarding the same in the upcoming episode.

Episode 8, titled Surrender, is directed by Deborah Kampmeier with the script written by Matt Okumura.

Star Trek: Picard is set almost two decades after Star Trek: Nemesis

Set in the 24th century, 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, Star Trek: Picard is a prequel to our beloved Star Trek series and follows the adventures of the now-retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard. Deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus, Picard in this series steps into the next chapter of his life.

The third and final installment of the spinoff has effectively been tagged as a Next Generation reunion since almost every member of the original show reprised their roles or at least made guest appearances.

While season 3 is reportedly the final installment of the show, many members of the cast have acknowledged their desire for more Star Trek adventures. Jonathan Frakes insists that there could still be future adventures involving the classic crew, although it remains unclear if the actor is referring to more series or a full-length movie. Even Patrick Stewart himself has admitted the possibility of more stories:

"I'm thrilled about that because it leaves a question mark hanging over his head. Now, I'm not saying in three years' time or 10 years' time, there will be another series and I'll be back again tending in my grapes in the vineyard. But I've had some fallings out with some of our people, because they look on this as a closure that is coming up, and I don't."

Star Trek: Picard season 3 stars:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Michael Dorn as Worf

Brent Spiner as Data

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Michelle Forbes as Ro Laren

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Daniel Davis as Moriarty

Tune in to Paramount on April 6 for the next episode of Star Trek: Picard.

