Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Star Trek: Picard season 3, the latest and final season of the fan-favorite science fiction drama series, is all set to air episode 3 exclusively on the popular streaming platform, Paramount+ this Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT. Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Kirsten Beyer have acted as creators of the series.

Followers of Star Trek: Picard have been eagerly waiting to witness what the brand new episode will bring to the table, especially after Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2, titled Disengage, saw some pretty astonishing and exhilarating series of events unfold, including Picard making an astounding and life-altering discovery.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 3 has been titled, Seventeen Seconds

Plot explored of the upcoming episode

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 3 has been titled, Seventeen Seconds, and Jane Maggs and Cindy Appel have served as writers for the new episode. Meanwhile, Jonathan Frakes has been credited with directing the episode. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, given by Paramount+, reads:

"Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus -- steps into the next chapter of his life."

The official synopsis provides fans with hints about what the new episode has in store for them, and from the looks of it, it seems that episode 3 will see a number of intense events unfold. Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard will find himself in a difficult situation after everything that has happened in the preceding episodes, including the unfortunate demise of Lieutenant Commander Data.

The new episode will also showcase the admiral attempting to take a leap of faith and land on a new phase of his life. So, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an emotionally driven and thrilling new episode.

Take a close look at the season 3 cast

The cast members of the series' final season 3 include:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

The third and final season of the series was released on February 16, 2023. The official synopsis for the new season, released by Paramount+, reads:

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

Don't forget to watch episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard season 3, which will air this Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes