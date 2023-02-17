Star Trek: Picard season three episode one recap - Could Jean-Luc and Will find Beverly?

Season three of Star Trek: Picard will serve as the show's concluding season after a glorious run. Star Trek: Picard has even received numerous honors in prestigious award ceremonies, most notably a Primetime Emmy Award for its prosthetic makeup.

The official synopsis of Star Trek: Picard reads:

"Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life."

The new season will have ten episodes like the previous two seasons, and will conclude on April 20, 2023.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek: Picard stars the following:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Michelle Hurd as Rafaella "Raffi" Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal "Chris" Rios

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Let's take a dive into the detailed review of the first episode of season 3 of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard season three episode one recap - Is Raffi's mental health deteriorating?

The show begins with The Ink Spots’ song I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire to help set the mood. Jean-Luc is back home and in a healthy relationship with Laris, but something is still wrong.

Admiral Picard's coded message hinted that everything was ending but not because the mission looked deadly.

Fans learned that Jean-Luc and Beverly did try to have a relationship, but she hadn't spoken to him or anyone else from the Enterprise-D/E crew in 20 years. Meanwhile, although Will is free, he also has relationship issues.

They fly to the Titan to try and decode the messages Bev sent them. Titan's first officer is Commander Annika Hansen of Starfleet. She, however, prefers Seven of Nine over her new role. Captain Shaw forced her to take charge of Titan, but she is still loyal to her previous role.

Raffi has his own issues, and she is undercover, and trying very hard to figure out who stole the weapons from Daystrom's station. She finally receives a lead but it leads nowhere.

Her handler, on the other hand, is not too helpful and their communication method may work but it's lonely and painful. Raffi begins to feel the effects of this, but her handler does not allow her a meeting and continues forcing her to figure out what is happening.

When she finally does figure it out, time has run out. She witnessed a terrorist attack that destroyed the Starfleet recruitment center, with the remains dropping in another part of the city.

Back in Titan, Jean-Luc and Will have run out of options. Seven has demanded to know about their relationship with the commander. The duo reveals to her what exactly is going on and Hansen explains that she not only disobeyed orders but also plans to put them on the shuttle. Their ship has been located and now all Jean-Luc and Will have to do is rescue Bev.

This is exactly what they do and Captain Shaw furiously watches them do so. Sadly, Will is taken as a prisoner by a youngster who claimed to be Jack Crusher, Bev's son, who looks a lot like young Jean-Luc. This is where the episode ends.

Needless to say, fans are waiting for the next episode, which will air on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

