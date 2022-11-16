Why was Blueface arrested ? Video of rapper being taken down in undercover operation goes viral

Blueface, also known as Johnathan Jamall Porter, was arrested on November 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The arrest was made in an undercover operation outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles.

A now-viral video shows Porter sitting on a bench with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The two can be seen checking their phones when a group of undercover officers rush towards them, grab Porter, and throw him against a wall.

DC @BLKStudentNurse



Look at Chrisean 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ Blue face going to jail for attempted murder...Look at Chrisean🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ Blue face going to jail for attempted murder... Look at Chrisean 😩🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/i4LSgGdoeQ

According to the cops, they were issued an open warrant for Porter’s arrest. TMZ managed to grab legal documents linked to the warrant, which states that Blueface has been accused of attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.

Blueface was arrested for an incident that took place in early October

Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when he was arrested (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the rapper has also been accused of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The incident to which Porter’s arrest is linked happened on October 8 at Windy Road.

Following the arrest, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated:

“On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road.”

The police department also disclosed that Porter will be transported to the Clark County Detention Center. Before his arrest, the singer was featured in a video posted by Chrisean Rock where she was seen having a conversation with him and kissing him as they were walking down a hotel hallway.

Following Blueface's arrest, Chrisean also shared a video where she revealed that she would support the rapper and slammed a few people for commenting that she should leave him. Referencing an arrest in August following a dispute at a bar, she mentioned that Porter did not leave her when she was taken into custody.

Chrisean emphasized that they were going to the court on Wednesday and that Porter was coming home.

Blueface has been arrested in the past

This is not the first time that Porter has been arrested.

On November 16, 2018, at 8:30 pm, the rapper was at a Chevron gas station when a man tried to rob him. He shot at the suspect’s car and was arrested and charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle. Two days later, he was released on $69,000 bail.

He was again arrested in February 2019 for felony gun possession after law enforcement found a loaded and unregistered gun with him.

Blueface gained recognition following the release of the music video for Respect My Cryppin’ in October 2018. He then joined the Cash Money Records label and a remix of his single, Thotiana, made him more popular.

His first album, Find the Beat, was released in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes