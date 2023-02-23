Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more details

When Star Trek: Picard first premiered back in January 2020 on CBS All Access, later renamed Paramount Plus, fans were overjoyed as another series was added to the growing franchise.

Sadly, fans had to wait for a long time before Picard returned for another installment. The second season debuted in March 2022, and finally, much to the delight of Star Trek fans, season 3 was released less than a year later, on February 16, 2023.

The third season will be the final season of the series.

What do we know about Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2?

After premiering last week, Star Trek: Picard season 3 is coming back with its second episode this week. Here is what we know about it.

Release Date

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 release date is set for Thursday, February 23, 2023. As usual, the new episode will drop on the Paramount Plus streaming website at 3 AM ET or 12 AM PT.

Season 3 will have 10 episodes which will be released weekly.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 plot

The show won the hearts of fans when in the first season it reinvented the Star Trek universe while also paying homage to Patrick Stewart’s iconic Jean-Luc Picard.

It struck a fine balance between the new story and the old one by bringing in an entirely new cast of compelling characters while also surprising fans with some reunions.

A synopsis for the upcoming episode has been released by Rotten Tomatoes and it reads as follows:

"Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus -- steps into the next chapter of his life."

Following the story of the retired Starfleet admiral, Jean-Luc Picard, the series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. It is the eighth overall Star Trek series in the franchise.

Who stars in season 3?

The third and final season of Picard promises a full cast reunion from The Next Generation and is expected to bring back some of the old series’ most sinister villains.

The list of main cast members and characters for the third season is as follows:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Michael Dorn as Worf

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Brent Spiner as Lore

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

This season we will also see Daniel Davis appear as TNG’s villain Moriarty. The character was created by La Forge and Doctor Pulaski in the Holodeck as a computer-generated puzzle capable of defeating Data. However, Moriarty accidentally became real and one of the Enterprise’s most dangerous evil geniuses.

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut and Mica Burton will also join the cast. Chestnut will be playing Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan, while Mica Burton will be playing Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi’s younger daughter working alongside her father.

Catch Star Trek: Picard with its second episode tomorrow.

Poll : 0 votes