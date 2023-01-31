Picard season 3 trailer: 7 noteworthy moments that you may have missed

The trailer for Picard season 3 while introducing a couple of new characters into the Star Trek cinematic universe, also gave fans a much deeper glimpse into the world in the form of cryptic clues.

Ever since the release of the latest trailer, fans and audiences have been decoding every frame to make discoveries and share them across social media platforms.

Based on what the trailer suggests, Picard season 3 will feature Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers, who will play new characters in the Star Trek world.

Amidst spectacular action, space battles, and drama, several old characters who have been favorites among fans will return too. The third season will be the finale of the Star Trek: Picard television series.

From a glimpse of Raffi's grandaughter to the return of Lore, 7 memorable moments from Picard season 3 trailer

1) Captain Riker is happy to discover a mysterious chamber

The chamber (image via YouTube)

In a frame from Picard season 3's trailer, Riker, Worf, and Raffi enter some kind of a room with bright lighting and some mysterious equipment. It seems as though they are on a new mission this time around and judging from Riker's reaction to the chamber, it probably holds some delightful secrets.

The lack of green lights and a brand new shade makes it unlikely that it is a Borg ship. However, the glimpse of that chamber and Riker's reaction has gotten fans excited to see what new locations the upcoming season will explore.

2) A glimpse of Raffi's grandaughter

Raffi (Image via YouTube)

Amidst the action and battles, the Picard season 3 trailer also features an emotionally charged shot of Raffi admiring the image of her granddaughter. There are several ways in which this image moves the narrative we know so far forward. Firstly, the image reminds us about all the time that has passed and all that Raffi has been through till now.

Secondly, the image promises that her back story will be emphasized more and will add to the narrative rather than just being a background plot. In the first season, Raffi was seen estranged from her son, who was already expecting a child by then.

3) Raffi's eye scan

Raffi (Image via YouTube)

Raffi's personal shortcomings undoubtedly add a great deal of depth to the main narrative of the Star Trek: Picard series. Considering her history of substance abuse, the shot of her eyes being scanned in a mysterious manner could be indicative of the fact that her addiction got out of control again.

This, put together with the image of Raffi's granddaughter, could imply that her personal life will be emphasized.

4) Picard demands that the entire crew get back together

Picard (Image via StarTrek.com)

"I need you. All of you," Picard says in the trailer, implying that the newer challenges require the original enterprise crew to get back together once again. While this does bring back a range of emotions among fans for the nostalgic value of having the entire crew together, it may indicate that we will get to watch the heroes back together in action.

Dr. Crusher even responds with "We're with you, always." This makes the reunion all the more possible and one of the most exciting promises from the Picard season 3 trailer.

5) Bringing back the crew may prove challenging

Ed Speelers (Image via Notícias de filmes, resenhas de filmes, trailers de filmes, notícias de TV)

While it is all exciting and hopeful that the original crew members will be back fighting together, this may seem challenging after all this while, considering everyone has moved on with their lives. "Is anybody you know still the person you knew?" Ed Speelers' character questions, implying this.

While Speelers' character itself is a mystery because it has only been introduced in the trailer, his thoughts on bringing the crew back prove to be quite true.

6) The return of Lore

Lore (Image via SuperHeroHype)

Among the most awaited details in Picard season 3, is the reason behind the return of Data's brother Lore. Previously in the story, Lore has been seen doing some evil tricks.

Brent Spiner will be returning to his role as Lore and how the character will develop remains to be seen, as the show has had some decent character arcs so far. The fact that Lore is back also promises the return of some tropes from older parts of the story.

7) James Moriarty is back too

Moriarty (Image via ComicBook.com)

In a scene from the trailer where Moriarty refers to the crew as pathetic old warriors, he seems outraged for some reason. While the reason behind his emotions or even behind his sudden return is unclear, it is expected that the character will only be returning for a single episode.

Despite the limited appearance, the fact that he featured in the Picard season 3 trailer suggests that he is going to have a fair amount of influence, either by action or through his character on the rest of the story.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be premiering on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023 and will run for ten episodes until April 20, 2023.

