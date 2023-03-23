Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 6: Release date, time, plot, promo, and more

Star Trek: Picard season 3, the final installment of the sci-fi adventure Star Trek spin-off, is coming to an end soon. We are officially entering the second half of the season with episode 6, which will be released this week on Thursday, March 23.

Sir Patrick Stewart has returned to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard once more and it looks like the stakes are higher this season, after Picard confronted Dr. Beverley Crusher and found out that Jack is his son. What lies ahead in the final season of the Star Trek franchise series?

Everything to know about Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 6

Release date, time, and where to watch details

The Star Trek series will release its upcoming episode on Thursday, March 23, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET, exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming channel. It will approximately have a run time of about 52 minutes and 23 seconds.

The ongoing season is supposed to have 10 episodes. After episode 6 airs tomorrow, we will have three more episodes till the series finale.

What happened in the previous episode

Episode 5 witnessed the crew having to confront the Changeling saboteurs, and Ro emerged as the hero of the hour. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled The Bounty, is as follows:

"Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus -- steps into the next chapter of his life."

Previously commenting on the new season, Stewart said:

"It's not a reunion; it's an emergency. This is the final hope we have with these people because the whole planet – the whole galaxy – is under threat profoundly serious. I was intrigued by that. And I was finally able to persuade ["Picard" executive producer Terry Matalas] that I would not wear the uniform. It's uniform-looking, but no badges. It's not his life anymore."

In season 3, Star Trek: Picard has brought together the former command crew of the USS Enterprise back for one final run before the series concludes. This season, Worf, Riker, Beverly Crusher, Deanna Troi and Georgi are going to need all the help they can get. While there is no Wesley here, a mysterious new enemy, Vadic, is hunting them.

Cast list of the beloved spin-off series explored

Along with Patrick Stewart returning as Picard, Star Trek: Picard also sees LeVar Burton as Commodore Geordi LaForge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner as Lore, among others.

While this season is officially the last installment of the series, it seems like the ending will be such that doors will remain open for future ventures. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman acknowledged the same by saying:

"Anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we're certainly hoping it will, and we're very, very proud of season 3, who knows?"

Catch new episodes of the Star Trek spin-off series every week on Thursdays, on the Paramount streaming website.

