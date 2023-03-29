Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, promo, and more details revealed

With Star Trek: Picard season 3, the sci-fi adventure spin-off of the beloved franchise is coming to an end. We are approaching the seventh episode of the series, which is scheduled to release on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The series follows Jean-Luc Picard, a retired admiral, played by Sir Patrick, who returns to space to help save the galaxy from impending doom. In the last episode, we saw that back at Daystrom, Riker was being interrogated by the Changelings. However, in an unexpected twist, one of the Changelings kills its companions, and we get to know that it's Vadic doing her own dirty work.

The series garnered a lot of popularity when it was released on January 23, 2020, and after three years of entertaining fans of Star Trek, the spin-off series will come to a close.

Everything we know about Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 7

Star Trek on Paramount+ @StarTrekOnPPlus With Vadic at their doorstep, the Titan's best ally might be an old enemy on the next episode of #StarTrekPicard With Vadic at their doorstep, the Titan's best ally might be an old enemy on the next episode of #StarTrekPicard. https://t.co/coqEFVLI4H

Episode 7 of the series is set to premiere this March 30, 2023, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. Since the series is a Paramount original, the new episode will release exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming channel.

The episode will approximately run for a little less than an hour. Season 3 is expected to have 10 episodes. After episode 7 airs tomorrow, we will have two more episodes to look forward to till the series finale.

What is the plot of season 3, episode 7?

Directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Jane Maggs, episode 7 of the series' third season is titled Dominion.

The synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus -- steps into the next chapter of his life."

In this week's episode, we will get a glimpse of what the villains of Star Trek: Picard season 3 are up to. Captain Vadic may be the main villain that Picard and his crew are fighting. But it might very well be that a more ominous force is behind everything.

The presence of "The Face" is hinted at, but we don't know who this unknown foe is, even though they want Jack Crusher. It is hinted that "The Face" is not a Changeling like Vadic, so are we looking at another species?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast list and the series' future

While Paramount has announced that this season is officially the series' last installment, the show's creators will leave the doors open for future ventures. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman has said:

"Anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we're certainly hoping it will, and we're very, very proud of season 3, who knows?"

Star Trek: Picard season 3 brings back Patrick Stewart as Picard. He is joined by the following actors in their respective roles:

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Todd Stashwick as Liam Shaw.

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Michael Dorn as Worf

Amanda Plummer as Vadic

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Tune in to Paramount Plus for a new episode of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

