Is Tom Holland going to be Spider-Man again? Everything we know

Tom Holland has wowed audiences and fans across the world with his fantastic portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in 2021's year-end blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans praised Holland's ability to capture both the Parker and Spider-Man sides of the character to pitch perfection.

At the end of No Way Home, viewers saw Spider-Man make the ultimate sacrifice when he asked Doctor Strange to cast a spell to erase memories of his civilian self, Peter Parker, from the minds of his loved ones to save the multiverse.

Spider-Man then found himself alone and with limited resources after he ditched Tony Stark's technology. Despite this, he resumed his superheroics in honor of his deceased Aunt May.

However, the end of No Way Home has left fans wondering as to whether Tom Holland will play Spider-Man again. The answer is yes. In an interview with Fandango, Amy Pascal revealed that they were working on the next Spider-Man movie with Holland:

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel..."

Holland, on the other hand, has spoken in uncertain terms regarding his return as the much-loved character.

"We don't know what the future looks like": Tom Holland speaks on Spider-Man's future

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland sounded very cryptic when he addressed the situation, revealing that at the moment, there are only conversations regarding his future as Spider-Man and nothing has been confirmed yet.

"We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don't know what the future looks like."

Continuing, Holland said that Tom Rothman and Kevin Feige were "thinking of something" with Pascal, but he was still unsure on what it was:

"But at this moment I don't know what that is."

Tom Holland, however, cast doubt on his future as Spider-Man when he said the following in an interview with GQ:

"Maybe it is time for me to move on. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life."

Adding on, he said it would not feel right if he played Spider-Man after he turned 30:

"If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

However, fans need not worry. According to a report by Comicbook.com, Sony expects Tom Holland along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts to return for a fourth Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man News @SpiderMan3news Tom Holland, Zendaya, and director Jon Watts are expected to return for Spider-Man 4 Tom Holland, Zendaya, and director Jon Watts are expected to return for Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/bxxqZuXjLZ

Kevin Feige even confirmed to the New York Times in an interview that Tom Holland would return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4 and said that he and Sony were developing the next story:

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about - yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after 'Far From Home'. That will not be occurring this time."

According to leaker @GOODCBMTakes, Tom Holland has signed a new Spider-Man deal that includes appearances in six projects. These appearances consist of a new trilogy, an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, reputed insider @MyTimeToShineHello debunked the Daredevil: Born Again appearance and said that as of now Holland is only slated to appear in the Spider-Man films and the Avengers films.

Sony Pictures Motion Group CEO and chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is happening in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, albeit in a very cryptic manner. He, however, said that he does not know when the film will arrive.

"You bet. When you can expect it, I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time."

It is also now known that Spider-Man 4 is in an advanced pre-production stage, according to industry insider Alex Perez from the Cosmic Circus.

Alex P. @AlexFromCC



(4/5) From what I understand, certain things are still being worked out BTS. Hopefully they pan out since we just learned #SpiderMan4 has now shifted into a more advanced level of Pre-Production. An announcement could be imminent but we’ll see if Sony comes through for #CCXP (4/5) From what I understand, certain things are still being worked out BTS. Hopefully they pan out since we just learned #SpiderMan4 has now shifted into a more advanced level of Pre-Production. An announcement could be imminent but we’ll see if Sony comes through for #CCXP(4/5) https://t.co/0WWJIG2rNe

As of now, Sony and Marvel have not confirmed any other news for Spider-Man 4 aside from the fact that it is in active development. Thus, whether Holland will appear as Spider-Man again or not remains to be seen.

