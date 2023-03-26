Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out got a special Blue Stage event at Anime Japan 2023, revealing some crucial details about the upcoming movie. This is a supernatural romance drama film based on the works of Hajime Kamoshida and Keeji Mizogechui.

The movie is based on the eighth and ninth volumes of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series, and will look to conclude the story's high school phase. During the special stage event, information about the release date of the movie was released via a new promotional video.

Rascal Does Not Dream of A Sister Venturing Out to release on June 23, 2023

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out got a special Blue Stage event at Anime Japan 2023, where the presenters revealed a new trailer for the movie. The film is set to be released in Japanese theaters on June 23, 2023.

The staff who were presenting the film on stage also revealed a main visual for the film. The upcoming film is a new sequel in this franchise which will look to adapt the eighth and ninth volumes of the light novel, which are Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series follows the story of protagonist Sakuta Azusagawa, who helps girls afflicted by Adolescence Syndrome and are suffering deeply. This syndrome causes several issues for the girls, making their day-to-day existence even more challenging.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out cast

The film will be directed by Sōichi Masui and produced by CloverWorks. The composition and scripts for the film will be handled by Masahiro Yokotani, with Satomi Tamura being the character design artist for the film.

The cast of the film previously worked on other Rascal Does Not Dream projects, making them the ideal candidates to voice the upcoming film.

The voice cast members set to reprise their roles are:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa

Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima

Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara

Nao Tōyama as Tomoe Koga

Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba

Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama

Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

Fans of the series are excited about the movie's release on June 23, 2023, and will look forward to watching the film in Japanese theaters.

