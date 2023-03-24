The Legendary Hero Is Dead! anime: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Subaruichi. There is massive hype around the series currently, with an anime adaptation set to be released on April 6, 2023. The adaptation is being produced by Liden Films, with Crunchyroll licensing the show.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! follows the story of Shion Bladen, who sealed away the Demon King and his army. After the Demon King's rise again, Shion decides to fight him once more but ends up getting killed by a farmer's trap instead.

This led to necromancer Anri Haysworth placing the farmer's soul in the body of Shion. She makes the farmer, Touka Scott, pose as the deceased hero to stand against the Demon King and his army with his childhood friend Yuna Eunice.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! season 1 will follow the story of Touka Scott and his adventures

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! season 1 will be released on April 6, 2023, at 1:00 am JST, technically April 7. The season will be available for international fans to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation while also being aired on local Japanese broadcasting networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and Family Gekij.

No information regarding the international broadcast timings of The Legendary Hero Is Dead! anime has been released so far, with only news about its Japanese broadcast being available.

The anime is scheduled to release weekly episodes on Friday at 1:00 am JST. It is apparent that Crunchyroll will air the anime right upon its release, so fans should keep an eye on the platform.

The season will be directed by Kujou Rion, who previously worked on projects such as Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero in 2012. Yabumoto Yousuke is in charge of the character design, with the script being supervised by Yū Satō. The music for the season will be composed by Kana Utatane, Yūki Nara, Yamazo, and MOKA.

What to expect from The Legendary Hero Is Dead! anime

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! anime will tell the story of legendary hero Shion Bladedarts, who defeated the Demon Lord and his army, sealing off the Hell's Gate portal. The seal, however, was left incomplete, leading to the demons attacking once again.

This causes a perverted village farmer, Touka Scott, to dig pitfalls to protect his village against demon attacks. However, Shion ends up falling into one of these pitfalls, causing his death. This forces necromancer Anri Haynesworth to continue the hero's quest by placing Touka's soul into Shion's deceased and rotting body, forcing him to march up to Hell's Gate.

On their journey to defeat the Demon King, Touka's childhood friend Yuna Eunice will also tag along with them, making the three one of the most bizarre groups to have ever tried to save the world. The action fantasy anime will also add a healthy dose of comedy and satire to its story, giving the audience a unique experience.

