The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 12: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. Episode 12 will look to conclude the first season of the anime. The entire season is currently available on the global streaming platform Crunchyroll for fans worldwide to enjoy.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World follows the story of the strongest onmyouji user, Haruyoshi Kuga. With the help of a successfully hidden ritual, he manages to be reincarnated in another realm on his deathbed. In the new realm, he's born as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

Due to him being from another world, Seika's spirit is not native to the new realm, which causes him to be devoid of any magical abilities. However, he soon finds out that his past onmyouji talents are way too superior to the magic of the new realm. This allows him to use talismans and jutsus, while denouncing the realm's magic.

The anime premiered on January 7, 2023, opening to a lot of positive reviews from fans. Throughout its run, the series has managed to garner praise for its animation and story, with some even considering it to be one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 12 release details

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World anime episode 12 will be released on March 25, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The upcoming episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation and will also be aired on local Japanese broadcasting channels like AT-X, BS 11, Tokyo MX, and DMM TV.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World anime is available to be viewed by fans on Crunchyroll for free with ads. However, viewers will need to switch to premium for an ad-free viewing experience.

Listed below are the release details for The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 12 based on various time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 24, at 4.30 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 24, at 6.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 24, at 7.30 pm

India Standard Time: Saturday, March 25, at 6.00 am

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, March 25, at 9.30 am

Central European Time: Saturday, March 25, at 1.30 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, March 25, at 2.30 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, March 25, at 9.30 am

What to expect from episode 12?

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 11 teased the arrival of Zor and his group of devils towards the end. This can only mean that in episode 12 the devils will make their final stand against the hero of the prophecy aka Amyu.

Episode 12 will be the last episode of the season, so it's bound to be action-heavy and will look to push Seika into the middle of the conflict once again. There is also the possibility of a full-fledged fight breaking out between Seika and the devils.

Amyu will also most likely have the spotlight on her in the next episode considering that she’s the hero of the prophecy. It is possible that she will display the full extent of her power as the chosen hero in the upcoming episode.

Recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

episode 11

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 11 begins with Seika avoiding Fiona while being fearful that her future visions might cause problems. However, after talking to Amyu, he relents and goes to play chess with Fiona, keeping in mind that she will be leaving the next day.

Fiona gives Seika a handicap by playing with fewer pieces. However, seeing how confident he is, she asks him to make a wager where the loser will follow an order by the winner. During the match, the two discussed politics at length, with Fiona revealing that she doesn't support the current political system. She also tells Seika that she doesn't want to be confined and wants to live according to her own will. In the end, he concedes the match to Fiona.

She then reveals to Seika her weaknesses and her true intentions in order to gain his trust. For her weakness, she mentions that she was afraid of stew as a little girl and that her true intentions lie in saving people from danger. However, she tells Seika that she cannot give him details as it might change the future in unexpected ways. After learning everything, Seika decides to support her.

Elsewhere, we see Zor the devil god, and his demons defeating a group of bandits before killing and eating them. The group of five consists of powerful antagonists namely leader Devil God Zor, Muderev, the strongest ogre, Ro Nny, a skilled tamer, Pirisralia, evil eye, and Gal Ganis, a devil. The scene then shifts to the group of protagonists once again, who embark on a return journey to their academy.

On their way, a group of assassins disguised as bandits attacked the carriages with the intention to kill Fiona. However, with Seika's assistance and his brother Grey's knights, they were able to capture the assassins alive. After the incident, Fiona revealed to Seika that she knew about the attack and that she'd take the assassins to the capital and make them reveal the names of her enemies responsible for the attack.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 11 ends with Zor and his group finally reaching their destination. Zor then reminds the group of their goal to kill the hero and secure the devils' future once and for all. He even acknowledged to himself that this would be a suicide mission and would take their all to kill the hero of the prophecy.

